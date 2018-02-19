Conquer Your Dim Sum Cravings At These 2 New York Eateries

Hong Kong Station
157 W. 47th St. (between 7th Ave & Avenue Of The Americas.), Times Square
Photo: Ben M./Yelp
Located in Times Square, Hong Kong Station is a Cantonese eatery that offers dim sum on its extensive menu.
For dim sum, look for classic offerings like shrimp dumplings, stir-fried turnip cake with XO sauce and sticky rice with chicken. There are also regular and vegetarian dim sum platters for those who would like to sample a variety of options.
Diners can also opt for other classic Cantonese dishes, such as roast duck and wonton noodle soup, salt and pepper squid and several rice porridge (congee) options, including whole lobster congee.
Hong Kong Station's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 14 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Ken H., who reviewed Hong Kong Station on January 7th, wrote: "This is a brand-new place and it is awesome that you got the authentic HK flavor in the heart of Times Square. The place just open so it's like a hidden treasure right now."
Michelle C. noted: "Beautiful atmosphere and great lunch special prices for Midtown, would definitely recommend a lunch date here."
Dynasty Dim Sum
381 3rd Ave. (between 27th St & 28th St.), Kips Bay
Photo: Dynasty Dim Sum/Yelp
Sharing a building with sister restaurant Flame Hibachi, Dynasty Dim Sum specializes in modern Cantonese bites.
Along with the usual classic dim sum offerings like shrimp dumplings and pork and shrimp shumai, look for specialty items like Hello Kitty buns, xialongbao soup dumplings with truffle oil and baked matcha roast pork buns.
Dynasty Dim Sum currently holds four stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper James G., who reviewed Dynasty Dim Sum on February 4th, wrote: "Came here on a Sunday afternoon knowing that they have a happy hour on their dim sum menu. They didn't mention it, but was pleased to get buy two, get one free and $7 cocktails."
And Lisa H. wrote: "We ordered shrimp crystal dumplings, roast pork bun, soup dumplings with truffle oil, lotus wrap and teriyaki chicken. The dim sum was excellent, I could do without the teriyaki chicken, but my husband enjoyed it. Service was also good. The server was fast, attentive and friendly."
Dynasty Dim Sum is open daily from noon-11pm.