Conquer Your Pizza Cravings At These 4 New York Newcomers

Sorbillo Pizzeria
334 Bowery (between Bond St & Great Jones St.), NoHo
Photo: Michael m./Yelp
Crowds have flocked to Sorbillo Pizzeria, a pizza institution in its native Italy. This is the first location in New York for Gino and Toto Sorbillo, who come from a family of pizza makers.
The menu offers a wide range of pies, like the "Margherita con Bufala" with buffalo mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomatoes, organic extra virgin olive oil, and basil; the "Scarole," a calzone pizza with escarole, olives, and smoked fresh mozzarella; and the "Portofino" with basil pesto, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and black pepper.
With a four-star Yelp rating, Sorbillo Pizzeria has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Chris K., who was one of the first users to visit Sorbillo Pizzeria on January 21st, wrote: "My first bite brought me back to when I visited the original location in Napoli with my brother over a decade ago. The creaminess of the pies and the pillowy softness of the dough with a hint of a hint of wooden char gets me every bite."
Arjun P. noted: "I wanted to not love this pizza, I really did. I love good olive oil, and get sad when I can't taste the olive oil front-and-center. It was wet in the middle--almost as if the pizzaiolo was taunting me for eating with my hands. But I loved it."
Sorbillo Pizzeria is open Friday and Saturday from noon-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from noon-11pm.
The Uptown Garrison
821 W. 181st. (between Plaza Lafayette & Fort Washington Ave.), Washington Heights
Sausage pizza. | Photo: Mariana L./Yelp
The Uptown Garrison, a newly opened Washington Heights spot, focuses on brick oven pizza during the dinner hours. (By day, it's a cafe that serves coffee and pastries.)
Options include the broccoli pie, with chili puree, garlic, wood-roasted broccoli and mozzarella; the "Pepperoni & Peppers," with red sauce, pepperoni, pickled peppers and mozzarella; and a prosciutto pizza with parmesan, basil, arugula, prosciutto and burrata.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating, The Uptown Garrison has been getting positive attention.
Yelper June S. said: "Service was great; all the staff were efficient. We had a very pleasant dinner experience here. I thought the price point was great, and the quality of the food and drinks was high."
Yelper Adriana D. wrote: "The perfect addition to the neighborhood...The pizza is incredible, and the curated music and gorgeous wrap-around bar make for a perfect date night, cocktails hang with friends or introducing out-of-town guests to the neighborhood."
The Uptown Garrison is open Friday and Saturday from 7am-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 7am-1am.
Pepo's Pizza
1522 Amsterdam Ave. (between 135th St & West 135th St.), Harlem
Photo: Hannah C./Yelp
Pepo's Pizza is a neighborhood pizza joint that recently opened in Harlem. Along with pizza, it offers sandwiches and pasta.
For pies, diners can find options like the vegetarian special pie, which comes with tomato, spinach, broccoli, onions, green peppers, eggplant, mushrooms, black olives and anchovies; and the barbecue chicken, with chicken sauteed in barbecue sauce.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating, Pepo's Pizza is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Hend Y., who was one of the first users to visit Pepo's Pizza on November 16th, wrote: "Must go!
People are so nice there.
Best pizza in Harlem, biggest slice you will ever have."
Pepo's Pizza is open daily from 10am-midnight.
Forcella Fried Pizza
Dekalb Market Hall., Downtown Brooklyn
Prosciutto pizza: prosciutto, arugula, and balsamic vinegar. | Photo: Scott B./Yelp
Forcella Fried Pizza--which recently debuted in DeKalb Market--focuses on fried pizza, a Neapolitan specialty.
"Fluffy, airy, saucy and crisp are some of the words that can best describe fried pizza," a statement on the website reads. "Surprisingly, considering it's fried, by no means is this fried pizza greasy."
The new spot comes courtesy of Giulio Adriani, who is also behind Forcella in Williamsburg. Options at Forcella Fried Pizza include the "Original Montanara," with tomato, mozzarella, and basil; the "Tartufo," with ham, mushrooms, smoked mozzarella, and truffle oil; and the "'Nduja" with mozzarella, spicy 'Nduja salami, and Mike's Hot Honey.
Yelp users are excited about Forcella Fried Pizza, which currently holds 4.5 stars on the site.
Yelper Katey G., who was one of the first users to visit Forcella Fried Pizza on December 15th, wrote: "It was amazing. It was crispy, chewy, and tasted like fried dough covered in 'njuja, cheese, and spicy honey. We all know this is a very unhealthy option, so be strong and move past it. It's unbelievably good and will be burned into your memory."
Yelper Scott B. wrote: "Delicious pizza spot in the DeKalb market. Highlights include fresh made as you order, including the drying of the dough. Nice options including things like prosciutto and hot honey."
Forcella Fried Pizza is open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am-10pm and Monday, Wednesday, and Sunday from 11am-9pm.