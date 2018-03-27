Conquer Your Sichuan Food Cravings At These 3 New York Newcomers

Grain House
929 Amsterdam Ave. (between 105th St. & 106th St.), Upper West Side
Shuizhuyu (fish filet in spicy oil). | Photo: Zhiyuan L./Yelp
Queens-based eatery Grain House recently opened a location near Columbia University because so many of its customers were based in the area, Eater reported. The new spot comes courtesy of restaurateur Beichen Hu, who first got his start running a Sichuan take-out joint.
On the menu, look for offerings that include Chengdu cold noodles, "mouth-watering" chicken in spicy oil and fish filet in sour cabbage broth.
Grain House also has a small selection of dim sum and desserts to round out your meal. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out two reviews, Grain House has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Zhiyuan L., who reviewed Grain House on March 16th, wrote, "This newly opened restaurant is really good. The red bean taro ball is fantastic. The Chiba tofu is really good as well. This is one of my favorite dishes, and this place is one of the very few places in the United States that has this dish."
And Erica W. said, "Great, authentic Chinese restaurant in the Morningside Heights area. Ordered dan dan noodles (really good price of $8.95), fried green beans and pork strips in garlic sauce. All three dishes were amazing."
Grain House is open Monday-Saturday from 11:30am-10:30pm, and Sunday from 11:30am-10pm.
Sichuan Manor
258 W. 44th St. (between Shubert Alley & 8th Ave.), Midtown
Photo: Sichuan Manor/Yelp
Housed in the former Sammy's House of BBQ space, Sichuan Manor offers elevated Sichuan fare and dim sum.
Look for offerings like a selection of mala dry stir-fry pots with beef, cauliflower or frog; braised fish with Sichuan peppercorn and tea-smoked duck. (Take a look at the full menu here.)
Yelp users are excited about Sichuan Manor, which currently holds five stars out of 17 reviews on the site.
Yelper Wee L. wrote, "I stumbled on this new Sichuan restaurant during lunch. The place is comfortable and both the service and food is excellent. A nice affordable new Chinese restaurant in the Theater District."
And Christae M. said, "The food was traditional and absolutely wonderful! If you love spicy food, this is your spot. What a great place! What really made my experience above and beyond excellent was the waiter and his amazing customer service."
Sichuan Manor is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-11pm, Friday from 11am-midnight, Saturday from 11:30am-midnight, and Sunday from noon-10pm.
Szechuan Mountain House
23 St. Marks Pl. (between Cooper Square & Astor Place), East Village
Photo: Yvonne C./Yelp
Over in the East Village, Szechuan Mountain House offers "premier authentic Szechuan cuisine...to satisfy every inch of your palate," the restaurant writes on its website.
On the extensive menu, look for the classic stir-fried chicken with chili peppers, hot and spicy Vancouver crab and fried corn kernels with salted duck egg yolk.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 73 reviews on Yelp, Szechuan Mountain House has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Dan M., who was one of the first users to visit Szechuan Mountain House on March 18th, wrote, "All this spicy food leaves us plenty of time to keep our appetites for dessert, a cool contrast to the spicy dishes. The sweet potato dessert is sprinkled with pop-rocks, a delightful crackling finish to our excellent meal."
Yelper Matt L. wrote, "The food here is actually fantastic--the best I've had in New York when it comes to Sichuan food. I think every Sichuan place has something that they're good at, but SMH not only does many dishes well, but also hits all the smaller things too: service, ambiance, decor, etc etc."
Szechuan Mountain House is open Monday-Wednesday from noon-10:30pm, and Thursday-Sunday from noon-11:30pm.