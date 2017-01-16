FOOD & DRINK

Consumer Reports: Superfood myths debunked

If you vowed to eat better in 2017,you may think about adding a serving of so-called "super foods" to your diet. But watch out, because Consumer Reports reveals some super foods are not as super as they seem.

The claims are they they promote weight loss, make you look younger and promise other almost magical healing powers.

But are they too good to be true?

Consumer Reports took a closer look at some trendy foods to separate the hype from the reality.

Take apple cider vinegar, said to lower cholesterol, help weight loss and fight heartburn.

"These claims are overblown," Consumer Reports health editor Trisha Calvo said. "And in some cases, overdoing it on apple cider vinegar has been shown to damage he esophagus."

Other foods that may be over-hyped include bone broth - otherwise known as stock - which has been touted as a way to fight inflammation and make skin look younger; the new "it" fat - coconut oil - which claims to prevent Alzheimer's disease; and turmeric - that vibrant yellow spice - powerful enough to destroy tumors.

Not so fast, though, because more proof is needed.

"Anytime something is promoted as a miracle cure, watch out," Calvo said. "Some of these foods do have health benefits, but eating a lot of them all the time isn't going to give you super powers."

Consumer Reports says there's a better way to a healthier diet in the new year: Eat whole grains, lots of fruits and vegetables, and lean proteins.

And in case you were wondering, there's no need to give up on kale. But you should add in brussels sprouts, broccoli and cabbage, which are also jam-packed with nutrients.
