Craving chicken wings? Here are 3 new spots to try in New York City

Boho Chicken
25-30 Broadway, Astoria
Photo: BOHO CHICKEN/Yelp
Boho Chicken specializes in Korean fried chicken served with a side of pickled radish. On the menu, start off small with 10 wings or fill up on the large with 30 wings.
Formerly Bonchon Chicken Astoria, the restaurant's other dishes include Japchae with stir-fried glass noodles, vegetables and thinly sliced marinated beef, and Bull Dak -- chicken stir-fried with rice cakes in a fiery sauce. Salads and seafood-based appetizers are also available.
The eatery currently holds 4.5 stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating a good response.
Yelper Jenny J., who reviewed it on June 1, wrote, "Wow! Just as good as always. They changed the name of the store, however, the food menu is pretty much remain the same. They added a new flavor, honey garlic, which is now my favorite! So crispy and tasty!"
Yelper Toly M. wrote, "Amazing bonchon! And lovely deals; free beer with Tamaiyaki! I definitely recommend this place."
Boho Chicken is open from 4:30-11:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 4:30 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday, noon-2 a.m. on Saturday and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
American Wing Company
159 E. 116th St., East Harlem
Photo: JOHN N./Yelp
Score fried chicken and more at the American Wing Company, where you can order buckets of wings ranging from 10 pieces to 100. Flavors available include garlic Parmesan, lemon pepper and honey mustard.
Cheesesteaks, burgers and fries are also on the menu.
Yelpers are generally positive about the business, which currently holds four stars out of six reviews on the site.
Noel C., who reviewed it on May 24, wrote, "The best wings I have ever tasted. ... The customer service is friendly, fast, kind and all authentic smiles."
Vanessa W. noted, "Best wings you can find in the neighborhood. The chicken is crispy and there are many sauce options. My favorites are the medium and garlic Parmesan. ... Service is friendly, welcoming, and helpful."
American Wing Company is open from noon-8:45 p.m. daily.
Anchor Bar - New York
327 W. 57th St., Hell's Kitchen
PHOTO: DALLAS D./YELP
Anchor Bar - New York is a sports bar and traditional American spot, offering chicken wings and more.
Each menu within this franchise is designed based on location. Staples include the True Boneless Wings with cubed chicken breast and the World Famous Wings served with celery and blue cheese. Sauces include mild, medium, spicy hot barbecue, garlic Parmesan, chipotle barbecue and more.
The business currently has 14 reviews on Yelp and is off to a rocky start.
Yelper Bing R., who posted a review on June 10, wrote, "I did a takeout order of three kinds of buffalo wings: classic, suicide and medium. I was disappointed that the suicide was not as I thought it would be; unless they made a mistake. The medium seemed hotter than the classic."
Laura P. noted, "Was anticipating a taste of my childhood home; instead found a non-authentic tourist-centric restaurant. ... The wings aren't crispy, hot and juicy from the fryer. The hot sauce is oily and without much flavor."
Anchor Bar - New York is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday.