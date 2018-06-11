Craving Italian? Check out the top 5 spots in NYC

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Italian restaurants around New York City, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.
1. Eataly
Photo: yoon j./Yelp
Topping the list is Eataly, an international chain with an outpost downtown and locations from Italy to Istanbul, Moscow to Munich. Located at 200 Fifth Ave. in Flatiron, the cafe and market combo is the most popular Italian spot in New York City, boasting four stars out of 4,893 reviews on Yelp.
Eataly's market features a bakery, mozzarella corner, a selection of beers, butchery and much more. At the cafe, expect "everything for a traditional colazione Italiana (Italian breakfast), American-inspired breakfast panini, afternoon snacks and even after-dinner drinks and desserts," per its website.
2. Prince Street Pizza
Photo: jando s./Yelp
Next up is Nolita's Prince Street Pizza, situated at 27 Prince St. (between Mott and Elizabeth streets). With 4.5 stars out of 1,814 reviews on Yelp, the Italian place has proven to be a local favorite. Popular pies include the Original Prince Pie (marinara and grated mozzarella) and the Prince Perfection Pie (fresh mozzarella and secret sauce).
3. L'Artusi
Photo: michelle l./Yelp
Offering pasta, seafood and more, the West Village's L'Artusi, located at 228 W. 10th St. (between Hudson and Bleecker streets), is another top choice. Yelpers give the restaurant 4.5 stars out of 1,486 reviews.
The 110-seat restaurant "features two floors of comfortable banquette seating, an extended traditional bar, a cheese bar and a chef's counter overlooking the open kitchen," it says on its website. Private dining is also available in the Italian spot's 2,500-bottle walk-in wine cellar. On the menu, look for beef carpaccio with rye crisps, charred octopus, crispy sweetbreads and bucatini pasta with pancetta, tomatoes, chiles and pecorino.
4. Il Bambino
Photo: masa t./Yelp
Il Bambino, the Italian bar native to the West Village, has developed a local fan base at its Astoria location. The much-loved go-to has 4.5 stars out of 1,137 Yelp reviews and features paninis like the Asian Sensation: porchetta, cilantro slaw and spicy peanut butter with Kung Fu aioli. (Full menu can be found here.) Head over to 34-08 31st Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Paulie Gee's
Photo: Vonnie v./Yelp
Over in Greenpoint, check out Paulie Gee's, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,067 reviews on Yelp. Like its sister pizzerias in Chicago, Miami and Baltimore, the spot at 60 Greenpoint Ave. (between West and Franklin streets) has vegan options. Feeling carnivorous? Check out the Ricotta Be Kiddin' Me: fresh mozzarella, Canadian bacon, sweet Italian fennel sausage, fresh basil and dollops of ricotta.