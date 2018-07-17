Craving seafood? Here are the top 5 choices in Montauk

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top seafood spots in Montauk, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.
1. Inlet Seafood Restaurant
Photo: James F./Yelp
Topping the list is Inlet Seafood Restaurant. Located at 541 E. Lake Drive, the establishment is the highest-rated seafood spot in Montauk, boasting four stars out of 241 reviews on Yelp.
According to its website, Inlet was founded by six commercial fishermen and offers sunset water views, daily dinner specials and a full-service bar and wine list. Check out the whole sea bass, prepared with sauteed kale and sweet chili teriyaki sauce.
"Best sunset dining spot in Montauk,"wrote Yelper K R. "Service is consistently solid, food and drinks are good, and the wait for a table or seat at the bar never seems too long."
2. South Edison
Photo: Daniel K./Yelp
Next up is South Edison, situated at 17 S. Edison St. With four stars out of 215 reviews on Yelp, the modern American seafood bar has proven to be a local favorite. The restaurant is run by chef Todd Mitgang and executive chef Frank Fuschetto, who's previously worked at South Edison's sister restaurant, Bo's Kitchen and Bar Room in NYC.
The menu includes Day Boat Fluke sashimi, served with heirloom tomato, chili jam, shallot, jalapeno chili, kaffir lime leaf and cilantro. Or check out the South Edison clam bake, made with lobster, top neck clams, Italian sausage, shrimp, red bliss potato, grilled corn, pearl onion, gin-braised leeks and crostini.
3. St. Peter's Catch
Photo: Yaifon P./Yelp
St. Peter's Catch, located at 58 S. Erie Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the seafood spot four stars out of 134 reviews. Noteworthy menu items include the local clams on the half shell, crabcake, two-pound lobster served with hot butter, steamed mussels, fish tacos and coconut shrimp and chips.
"I've gotten jaded by some summer meals in Montauk but wow I wish I found St. Peter's earlier," wrote Yelp reviewer Angela C. "Get their coconut shrimp and tacos. The portions are amazing (tacos are actually enormous!) and prices are so much more reasonable than anything I've seen (especially for the fresh quality)."
4. The Clam and Chowder House
Photo: the clam and chowder house/Yelp
The Clam and Chowder House, a seafood and sushi bar, is another go-to, with four stars out of 107 Yelp reviews. Formerly located in Westlake Marina, the renovated establishment offers an inside bar, outside bar, sushi bar and top deck that overlooks the harbor, per its website.
Specials include blackened tuna or swordfish, served with mashed potatoes and vegetables. Or check out the North Carolina soft-shell crab, prepared scampi style and served with udon noodles. Head over to 470 Westlake Drive to try it for yourself.
5. The Dock
Photo: Matthew M./Yelp
Then there's The Dock, which has earned four stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar, which offers seafood and more, at 1 Montauk Harbor.
Start your meal with Montauk clam chowder and baked clams. For the main course, check out the array of salads and sandwiches, including fresh tuna melts and fried soft-shell crabs.