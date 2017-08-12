A Connecticut pizza restaurant is attempting to break a world record, one cheese at a time.The manager of Crown Pizza in Waterford, Taso Vitsas, submitted his pie to the Guinness World Records in the hope of officially breaking the record for most types of cheeses on one pizza.Vitsas created a 24-inch pizza with 112 different types of cheese on it.The pungent pie would break the current record of 102 kinds of cheeses on a single pizza, which, either way you slice it, is already a big record to break.