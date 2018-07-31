FOOD & DRINK

Customer says worm found crawling out of fish at restaurant in Asbury Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the worm found crawling out of a piece of fish at the New Jersey shore restaurant.

Eyewitness News
ASBURY PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
A New Jersey shore restaurant is fighting back against a customer who posted a video of a worm crawling out of a piece of fish.

The video was shot over the weekend at Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in Asbury Park and shows the thin, pale worm crawling out of a piece of cod.

In a Facebook post, people at the restaurant criticize customer Jim Guinee for trying to "destroy" their "reputation and possible livelihoods" and say they stopped serving the cod dish after the worms were discovered.

Guinee tells NJ.com he is an attorney but hasn't taken any legal action against the restaurant.
The restaurant writes parasitic roundworms "are frequently found in the guts and in the flesh of fish" and occasionally are missed by inspectors.

Finding parasites in uncooked or undercooked fish is not uncommon, according to food experts.

The worms are part of the natural cycle in marine life, but if ingested by humans, some can lead to a number of health issues.

Experts add the parasite in cod is usually not dangerous to humans, but with more people eating uncooked fish in dishes like sushi, the cases of finding worms have risen.

The key to killing them is proper freezing, and cooking the fish to a temperature of 145 degrees.

Customers leaving after eating at the Stella Marina restaurant reacted to the video.

"It would definitely make me think twice about going there again as far as ordering fish and stuff like that," said Tom Simpson. "But the food that we had was really good, the service was good."

The restaurant issued a statement saying they have served thousands of customers over the past ten years "without incident until this past weekend and for that, we apologize."

The restaurant has also taken cod fish off the menu.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfishAsbury ParkMonmouth CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News