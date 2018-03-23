FOOD & DRINK

'Da Piera' Makes Staten Island Debut, With Pizza & More

Photo: Lidiana V./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving pizza? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Da Piera, the fresh addition is located at 1970 Victory Blvd. in the North Shore.

This new spot specializes in Southern Italian fare and features a variety of classic dishes that include pastas, pizzas, hero sandwiches and more.

On the menu, expect to see entrees like pasta with fava beans and artichokes, Sicilian-style flounder with capers, olives and tomatoes; and chicken or veal parmigiana.

If you're going the pizza route, pies include pesto with ricotta and arugula; eggplant, hummus and onions; and Hawaiian with ham and pineapple.

Rounding things out are hero sandwiches with meatballs, Philly steak and sausage and peppers.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, the new pasta shop has already made a good impression.

Ali G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 20th, said, "Delicious Southern Italian cooking! Our pasta picchi pacchi was amazing. Such a friendly family feel! Best lasagna too!"

Yelper Thomas W. added, "What a great addition to the neighborhood! It is authentic Italian food and it is family-owned. The family cooks, which I was surprised about, because most places hire guys to cook in the back."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Da Piera is open Monday-Thursday from 11:30am-9pm and Friday, and Saturday from 11:30am-10pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Conquer Your Turkish Food Cravings At These 3 New York Newcomers
MAC SMACKDOWN: Best mac and cheese in NYC
Buggin' out: Creepy crawlers in your food
Midtown Steakhouse 'Ikinari Steak Park Ave' Opens Its Doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
FDNY firefighter killed battling fire on Harlem movie set
Who was FDNY Firefighter Michael Davidson?
American family who died in Mexico 'went to sleep and never woke up,' cousin says
Infants found soaked in urine, buried under garbage bags in car
United gives $10K to passenger bumped off flight
21-year-old charged with running revenge porn website
Toys 'R' Us begins massive going-out-of-business sale
Renowned jockey dies following horse racing accident
Show More
Video: NJ state troopers rescue man stuck in frigid swamp
Maryland school shooting victim taken off life support
Subway, bus fares could be headed higher
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Victims' families plead to keep NYPD cop killers in prison
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY Firefighter killed in Harlem fire
PHOTOS: NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos