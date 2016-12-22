David Novarro's selection: 3 squash soup with help from Chef Daniel Del Gaiso See the recipe below.2 tsp. olive oil1 small butternut squash peeled and diced1 small acorn squash peeled and diced1 small kabocha squash peeled and dicedcup diced carrotscup diced Celerycup diced onion8 cups vegetable stock ( or chicken stock)1 cinnamon stick1 piece bay leaf2 pieces star anise2 pieces green cardamon3 pieces clovecup heavy creamcup rice wine vinegarcup maple syrupSalt and pepper to taste1. Peel and dice carrots, celery, onions, and aquash and into inch dices.2. Wrap the spices in a piece of cheesecloth and tie together into a sachet.3. Heat the olive oil on medium heat in a large soup pot.4. Add all the vegetables and the sachet and stir for 3 minutes.5. Add the stock and turn up the heat to boil. Once the soup is boiling lower to medium heat and simmer for 30 minutes.6. Blend until smooth, and season with the maple syrup, rice wine vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste.Enjoy!Check out the video above to see how David Novarro's pick for the holidays: 3 Squash soup.