HOLIDAY RECIPES

Holiday recipes: David Novarro's 3 squash soup

David Novarro shows you his pick to serve for the holidays: 3 squash soup. (WABC)

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
David Novarro's selection: 3 squash soup with help from Chef Daniel Del Gaiso See the recipe below.

Ingredients
2 tsp. olive oil
1 small butternut squash peeled and diced
1 small acorn squash peeled and diced
1 small kabocha squash peeled and diced
cup diced carrots
cup diced Celery
cup diced onion
8 cups vegetable stock ( or chicken stock)
1 cinnamon stick
1 piece bay leaf
2 pieces star anise
2 pieces green cardamon
3 pieces clove
cup heavy cream
cup rice wine vinegar
cup maple syrup
Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

1. Peel and dice carrots, celery, onions, and aquash and into inch dices.

2. Wrap the spices in a piece of cheesecloth and tie together into a sachet.

3. Heat the olive oil on medium heat in a large soup pot.

4. Add all the vegetables and the sachet and stir for 3 minutes.

5. Add the stock and turn up the heat to boil. Once the soup is boiling lower to medium heat and simmer for 30 minutes.

6. Blend until smooth, and season with the maple syrup, rice wine vinegar, and salt and pepper to taste.

Enjoy!

Check out the video above to see how David Novarro's pick for the holidays: 3 Squash soup.

Click here for more holiday recipes from the Eyewitness News team!

