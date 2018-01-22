FOOD & DRINK

Deals on meals offered during NYC Restaurant Week

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Restaurant week is officially underway in New York City, providing good deals for good meals.

You can get a three-course lunch for just $29, and dinner for $42. (excluding beverages, gratuities, taxes)

More than 375 restaurants across the five boroughs participate in the annual tradition.

Restaurant Week runs until February 9th. (Saturday dining not included and Sundays optional)

To view participants, browse menus and make reservations for NYC Restaurant week, visit: http://www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantfood
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News