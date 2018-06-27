NEW YORK (WABC) --Heather O'Rourke shares her favorite summertime recipe - BBQ Ribs! Watch for her family favorite rib rub recipe!
Ingredients:
1 rack of ribs
1 Cup brown sugar
2 TBSP chili powder
Salt (to taste)
Pepper (to taste)
Garlic powder (to taste)
Onion powder (to taste)
A dash of cayenne
Directions:
1. Add all dry ingredients to a bowl and mix well.
2. Lay ribs in a long sheet of plastic wrap, or tinfoil.
3. Rub both sides the ribs with dry rub.
4. Wrap them up well and allow them to "marinate" for ideally 24 hours.
5. When ready to cook them, unwrap and place in crockpot on low for 4 hours.
6. Turn heat to high for 1-2 hours more.
7. When crock pot is done, place your favorite BBQ sauce on the ribs.
8. Place the ribs on a hot grill (350) for about 5-10 mins.
Make sure your ribs don't burn.
