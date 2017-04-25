FOOD & DRINK

Dishing with the hosts of 'The Chew'

EMBED </>More News Videos

7-must have kitchen items according to the hosts of The Chew. (WABC)

By and Dave Alter, Jamie Nguyen
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Who is the sexiest zestor? What does twerking have to do with cooking? Those are just some of the things we discussed during a recent visit to the set of the ABC hit show "The Chew."

**Watch video above to see the fun we had on the set of "The Chew"**

Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Glassberg dished with Mario Batali, Carla Hall, Clinton Kelly and Michael Symon in between shows recently at their studio on the Upper West Side.

The co-hosts shared with us their seven must-have kitchen utensils.

You can catch the hit show week days, on ABC7 at 1pm, right after Eyewitness News at Noon.
Related Topics:
foodcookingcooking chef
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Golf ball pieces from harvest cause hash brown recall
Hash browns recalled due to possible golf ball pieces
Salmonella threat prompts recall of jalapeño potato chips
Sweet! Hershey's chocolate to have less calories
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3 retired NYPD officers arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
Woman dies after accident involving off-duty NYPD officer
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Dad says he was fired for taking time off to care for cancer-stricken daughter
New knifepoint robbery in Shirley may be part of Long Island spree
Ex-priest charged with sex crimes
Show More
O'Reilly says on podcast he's surprised by firing, truth will come out
Wake for firefighter William Tolley held today
US Navy gathers off Korea
Fire destroys home in Briarcliff Manor
VIDEO: Man beaten, robbed in Bronx lobby
More News
Top Video
New knifepoint robbery in Shirley may be part of Long Island spree
5 victims ID'd in Queens fire; No working smoke detectors found
Bystanders shot in dispute over Statue of Liberty tickets
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video