Dog-Friendly Café 'Boris & Horton' Opens In The East Village

A new dog-friendly cafe, offering coffee, tea and more, has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 195 Ave A. in the East Village, the new arrival is called Boris & Horton.
This newcomer "was created to provide New Yorkers with an amazing cafe and retail experience to enjoy alongside their dogs," reads a statement on the website.
"Think of us as your neighborhood coffee shop that allows dogs and hosts adoption events, but unlike the city's cat cafes, dogs don't live here."
In addition to serving a variety of coffee drinks from City of Saints Coffee Roasters, there's an all-vegetarian menu with gluten-free and vegan options available, with offerings from Balthazar, Bien Cuit and Murray's Cheese.
Expect to see light bites like avocado and slow-roasted tomato toast and cheese plates. A selection of wine and craft beers is available in the evenings, too.
The store also features a variety of pooch-inspired gifts like mugs, canvas pet tote bags, bandana, T-shirts, hats, and more. (Take a look at the selection of offerings here.)
It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.
Marygrace A., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 26th, said: "I was walking by and they were offering free lattes! This puppy cafe is so cute. The owners were outside talking to passers-by and explaining that they were opening a new cafe where you can enjoy a coffee and snack with your dog...I love this concept and hope this place does well--they've got great decor and great coffee."
Head on over to check it out: Boris & Horton is open daily from 7am-11pm.
foodHoodlineNew York City