FOOD & DRINK

'Don't order it!' Starbucks barista goes off on Unicorn Frappuccino

EMBED </>More News Videos

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos may be all the rage, but not everyone thinks they're magical. (KABC)

Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccinos may be all the rage, but not everyone thinks they're magical.

One barista in particular was not too keen on the colorful concoction. Braden Burson posted what many have characterized as an "epic rant" to social media imploring customers of the coffee chain not to order the beverage.

According to Burson, it's fairly difficult to make.

"I have never made so many Frappuccinos in my entire life," Burson said. "My hands are completely sticky, I have unicorn crap all in my hair and on my nose."

"I have never been so stressed out in my entire life," Braden continued, yelling. "If you love us as baristas, don't order it."

MORE: Starbucks is launching a 'magical' Unicorn Frappuccino

Starbucks said in a statement it will reach out to Burson to "talk about his experience and how to make it better." Burson has since removed the video from Twitter.

Despite his rant, thousands of people are still ordering the color-changing refreshment. The limited-edition drink is available until Sunday.

Have you ordered a Unicorn Frappuccino? Share your photos with us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter using the hashtag #ABC7Eyewitness!

Related Topics:
foodstarbuckscoffeesocial mediaviral videoviral
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Crazy shakes a big draw for NYC restaurant
Meal delivery service leaves customers hungry for refunds
Spring-time smoothies: Healthy concoctions in your kitchen
This life-size Belle is made of Peeps
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Investigation into FDNY firefighter's death will focus on ladder
Memorials grow for FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
Man in Newark parking lot shot in head
Missing Tenn. student found, former teacher arrested
France looks toward weekend presidential vote after shooting
Arrest made after Commack church vandalized by man with skateboard
Berkeley flip-flops on Ann Coulter speech
Show More
EXCLUSIVE: Beating of Uber driver on Long Island could bring about new legislation
Video captures toddler being attacked by pit bull in Rockland County
Missing Tennessee student found, former teacher arrested
Surveillance shows home health aide in Rockland Co. abusing child, police say
LI foster father sexual abuse trial enters closing arguments phase
More News
Top Video
EXCLUSIVE: Beating of Uber driver on Long Island could bring about new legislation
Memorials grow for FDNY firefighter in NYC, Long Island
14-year veteran FDNY firefighter dies after fall in Queens
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video