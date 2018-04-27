FOOD & DRINK

Don't sleep on it: Shuteye Coffee makes Harlem debut

By Hoodline
If a doughnut and a cup of coffee are what you're after, look no further than this new cafe. Located at 137 W. 116th St. (between 7th and St. Nicholas avenues) in Harlem, the new addition is called Shuteye Coffee.

Shuteye Coffee prepares its espresso drinks with coffee from Brooklyn roaster East One, while its loose leaf teas come from local importer Serengeti Teas and Spices.

It also offers a variety of pastries, including doughnuts, on a rotating basis. (You can check out the full drinks menu at its website here.)

Shuteye Coffee is off to a great start, with a five-star rating out of ten reviews on Yelp.

Victor S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 5, said, "Amazed that this place opened up in my neighborhood. Best cup of coffee I have had in New York City. I'm not even exaggerating. Nothing is even kind of comparable in the area."

And Nicole R. added, "So happy this opened! Really fantastic, locally roasted coffee and amazing doughnuts. I can't wait to come back."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Shuteye Coffee is open from 6 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends.
