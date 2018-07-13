Doughnut Plant brings artisanal doughnuts to Grand Central Station

A new spot to score fresh doughnuts, coffee and tea has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Doughnut Plant, the fresh addition is located at 89 E. 42nd St. -- on the lower level of the Grand Central Terminal Dining Concourse, near Track 112.
The spot -- with several additional outposts in New York City -- features a rotating selection of artisanal doughnuts made fresh daily, including yeast-raised, filled and cake doughnuts.
Flavors range from vanilla bean and coconut lime to red velvet and Manhattan cream, with vegan offerings available as well. (Visit the website here for the current selection.)
Doughnut Plant has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Ksenja T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "Best doughnuts in the world! So happy they opened a new location in Grand Central. ... The PB & J, PB banana, coconut, creme brulee and chocolate hazelnut are all must-haves."
"They have plenty of custom doughnuts," shared Yelper Francisco C. "From red velvet to coffee-flavored ones! They are both a must try!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Doughnut Plant is open from 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
