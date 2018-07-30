FOOD & DRINK

Dun Huang brings Lanzhou beef noodles and more to Morningside Heights

Photo: Hu L./Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Chinese fare on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. Located at 1268 Amsterdam Ave. in Morningside Heights, the fresh addition is called Dun Huang and specializes in the cuisine of northwestern China. It joins four other locations.

Dun Huang specializes in Lanzhou beef noodles: hand-pulled fresh noodles topped with sliced beef, radishes, and cilantro in beef broth with chili oil. Other noodle options include the pan-fried noodles with chicken and the Dun Huang pesto sauce noodles. (You can check out the full menu here.)

The fresh arrival has earned a positive reception thus far, with a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

"I got the traditional Lanzhou beef noodle. ... Al dente noodle, flavorful broth and very tender brisket. Right up there with Xi'an Famous Food," said Yelper Jerry P., adding of the bean soup, "The beans were perfectly cooked, round, stayed in shape, not mushy, and wasn't overpowered by the soup."

And Lina L. agreed, "Noodles were authentic and incredibly delicious. Servers were very sweet and also gave pickled radishes and dessert on the house."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Dun Huang is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News