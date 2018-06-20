FOOD & DRINK

Family-owned Korean spot Gu Wol San opens its doors in Flushing

Photo: Hye Jin K./Yelp

By Hoodline
A family-owned Korean restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Gu Wol San, the fresh arrival is located at 156-28 Northern Blvd. in Flushing.

The establishment's menu ranges from gukbap -- a rice soup with pork, spicy beef or ox head -- to traditional Korean barbecue items (marinated short ribs, pork belly, grilled duck and more) and bibimbap. Rice dishes, stews and specialties like the grilled oxtail served on a sizzling stone plate round out the menu. (Find the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp so far, Gu Wol San seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Renee L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 9, said, "Amazing place. We love coming here. Great barbecue meats and fantastic customer service! The bulgogi over rice is amazing."

Miyoung K. added, "The food is delicious and the service is great! They took our orders real quick and were prompt with their service. The food came out very nicely and also tasted great. The army stew and the spicy chicken and vegetables over rice had good portions."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Gu Wol San is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
foodHoodlineNew York City
