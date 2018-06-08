Fast casual to fine dining: 4 new spots to score Italian eats in New York City

Fluem Pasta
241 Pearl St., Financial District
Photo: Fluem pasta/Yelp
Fluem Pasta is a fast-casual Italian spot that offers house-made al dente pasta that's prepared and sauced to order.
Customers can peek into the open kitchen, where the chef prepares each meal right in front of guests. On the rotating menu, expect to see orecchiette with broccoli pesto, garlic and anchovies; pasta with a slow-cooked bolognese meat sauce (sans tomatoes) and Parmesan cheese; and fusilli served with a tuna cream sauce, Italian dried tomatoes and capers.
Finish your meal with desserts like tiramisu and white chocolate cake with minced pistachios. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Fluem Pasta has been warmly received, with a 4.5 rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp.
Isabella A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot, wrote: "I got the bolognese. Super fresh and authentic! They make everything right in front of you and they make it quick, which is a plus. Highly recommend."
Yelper Paul F. added, "A new, cozy hip Italian place in FiDi with seating for 12. It specializes in al dente pasta. The chef prepares dishes right in front of diners, and makes it al dente in under three minutes every time."
Fluem Pasta is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Decimo Ristobar
764 10th Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: Alexandra R./Yelp
Decimo Ristobar is an Italian wine bar with an eclectic breakfast and brunch menu. Look for the omelet blanco featuring egg whites, Swiss and feta cheese, or check out the bruschetta funghi with truffle oil.
With a four-star rating out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Alexandra R. wrote, "Simply the best for brunch! Beautiful decor with a Mad Men feel, brick walls and a large bar! Great, fast and friendly service that was very accommodating."
Joe S. noted, "The menu is extensive, especially for a wine bar. I didn't eat a single thing I didn't like. It's cozy inside and fun, with jazz music and no random cover fee. Service was great and seating is flexible."
Decimo Ristobar is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Tartina
1034 Amsterdam Ave., Morningside Heights
Photo: aubrey y./Yelp
Tartina is an Italian spot that features an all-Italian wine list, lava-stone cooked meats, fish, seafood and more than a dozen fresh pastas made in-house daily, per its website.
Check out the Pizzicotti: homemade pasta filled with branzino fish, mozzarella and ricotta cheese and served with mussels, clams, garlic oil, parsley, arugula and cherry tomatoes in a white wine fish sauce.
Tartina currently holds four stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Laura H. noted, "Loved the atmosphere as well as the menu offerings. Homemade pastas, nice-size servings and attentive service make this our new go-to place!"
Yelper Nicholas C. wrote, "The best gnocchi I've had to date. The dish seems small but the pieces of gnocchi themselves are large, almost big enough to cut into quarters. The dish is severed in a butternut squash and speck sauce, which pairs perfectly with the fluffed gnocchi it's served with."
Tartina is open from 5-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 5-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, and noon-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Scampi
30 W. 18th St., Flatiron
Photo: k k./Yelp
Scampi is a Southern Italian spot located in the heart of the Flatiron district. Expect an array of crudo and vegetable dishes on the menu, including tuna tartare with tomato, cucumber and Calabrian chiles and Manila razor clams with fennel and prosciutto.
Grilled entrees and pasta dishes include branzino with broccoli rabe and chiles, langoustines grilled in butter, herb-marinated chicken, braised pork ravioli and spaghetti with mint and squid.
Scampi is off to a strong start with four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sean C. wrote, "The service, food, taste, ambiance, friendly staff and choices for wine were amazing. The dessert was the best part of the meal. Do yourself a favor and stop in here for an experience to remember."
Yelper Anna P. wrote, "Helmed by Michael White alum PJ Calapa, Scampi is a fresh take on Southern Italian cuisine with superb service in a casual chic (and wheelchair accessible!) setting in the Flatiron. Dishes are on the small side but meant for sharing, so approach it tapas style."
Scampi is open from noon-10 p.m. from Monday-Wednesday, noon-11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and 5-11 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)