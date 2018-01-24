FOOD & DRINK

Find Coffee, Tea, And More At Bushwick North's New 'Vex El Cafe'

A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 104 Wyckoff Ave. (between Dekalb Ave. & Hart St.) in Bushwick North, the new arrival is called Vex El Cafe.

This newcomer specializes in house-roasted coffee beans, teas, pastries, jellies, and more.

Look for the cafe's own selection of house-roasted coffee beans, like an organic dark roast, Swiss water, organic decaf, and a medium roast house blend.

There's cold brew coffee on offer, too, along with McCutcheon's apple cider, Saipan green hibiscus teas, and homemade apple butter, pumpkin butter, and strawberry jelly.

Rounding things out are snacks like biscotti and house-made strawberry muffins.

With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Vex El Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.

Azaz T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "Cute coffee shop with great coffee and amazing collection of delicious healthy sweets. Sometimes I just stop by to get cute gifts for my friends and neighbors. Family-owned cafe in the heart of Bushwick."

Yelper Gustavo C. added: "My favorite coffee shop in the neighborhood, delicious coffee, nice and cozy place. The best lattes and pastries in the area. Valentino and Xiomara really attentive and friendly, and great service."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vex El Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 8am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News