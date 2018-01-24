Find Coffee, Tea, And More At Bushwick North's New 'Vex El Cafe'

A new spot to score coffee, tea and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 104 Wyckoff Ave. (between Dekalb Ave. & Hart St.) in Bushwick North, the new arrival is called Vex El Cafe.
This newcomer specializes in house-roasted coffee beans, teas, pastries, jellies, and more.
Look for the cafe's own selection of house-roasted coffee beans, like an organic dark roast, Swiss water, organic decaf, and a medium roast house blend.
There's cold brew coffee on offer, too, along with McCutcheon's apple cider, Saipan green hibiscus teas, and homemade apple butter, pumpkin butter, and strawberry jelly.
Rounding things out are snacks like biscotti and house-made strawberry muffins.
With a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Vex El Cafe has been warmly received by patrons.
Azaz T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19th, said: "Cute coffee shop with great coffee and amazing collection of delicious healthy sweets. Sometimes I just stop by to get cute gifts for my friends and neighbors. Family-owned cafe in the heart of Bushwick."
Yelper Gustavo C. added: "My favorite coffee shop in the neighborhood, delicious coffee, nice and cozy place. The best lattes and pastries in the area. Valentino and Xiomara really attentive and friendly, and great service."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Vex El Cafe is open Monday-Saturday from 8am-5pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City