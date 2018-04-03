FOOD & DRINK

Food Hall 'Urbanspace At 570 Lex' Debuts In Midtown East With 16 Vendors

Photo: Urbanspace at 570 Lex/Yelp

By Hoodline
If quick eats are what you're after, look no further than this new food hall. Located at 570 Lexington Ave. (between 50th and 51st streets) in Midtown East, the fresh arrival is called Urbanspace At 570 Lex.

Urbanspace says on its website that its second permanent food hall, housed in the historic General Electric Building, "is stocked with 16 of New York City's most beloved food concepts."

From falafel to ramen, the roster of vendors offers fare for every palate, including Taiwanese popcorn chicken at Bao by Kaya, turkey masala with basmati rice at Inday Go Go and Rome-style street food from Trapizzino.

The bright, open space features high ceilings, exposed steel beams and second-floor seating. Urbanspace At 570 Lex also plans to add three more vendors and is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The new food hall has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Kristy R., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 30th, said, "There is definitely something for everyone here. A juice spot, a bakery, sushi--so much to choose from!"

And Yelper Cay S. said, "The place is very lit up and spacious. Everything looks delicious from all of the vendors, and I will eventually try them all."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Urbanspace At 570 Lex is open Monday-Saturday from 6am-11pm, and Sunday from 7am-10pm.
