My condolences to the friends, family and employees of Jamaica-born Lowell Hawthorne, CEO of Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery & Grill.



He headed the largest Caribbean franchise chain in the US, with more than 120 stores. pic.twitter.com/PX9MpD2Mkg — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) December 3, 2017

The suicide of a successful local entrepreneur is causing shock and sadness both in New York and his native Jamaica.Police are confirming the founder and CEO of the 'Golden Krust' bakery chain shot himself Saturday evening inside the company's Bronx factory.57-year-old Lowell Hawthorne left a note behind."Lowell Hawthorne was a good friend, and was always ready to help my office whenever we needed him. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and employees during this difficult time," tweeted Bronx Borough president Ruben Diaz. Jr.Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness also expressed his condolences.