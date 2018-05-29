Four mouth-watering gatherings in New York City this week

Happy hour with the New York Adventure Club at The Explorers Club

Hungry for something new?If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of New York City food and beverage. From happy hour in a secret social club to a cider tasting in a local cemetery, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.---Join the New York Adventure Club for an exclusive happy hour at The Explorers Club -- a private social club, founded in 1904, that's dedicated to the scientific exploration of land, sea, air and space. Beers, wines and exploration-themed cocktails will be available for purchase, and guests are encouraged to bring their own bites.Thursday, May 31, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Spend the first half of summer navigating to the city's best cocktail bars through the Summer Tippler experience. Purchase a $35 passbook, then, from June 1-July 15, you can follow the map to redeem cocktails at venues across the city -- like Hudson Station, The Deep End and Sweet Brooklyn Bar.The kick-off party, and first opportunity to pick up your passbook, runs from 5-10 p.m. this Friday at Maya. Expect a complimentary cocktail, happy hour specials all night long and a chance to win tickets to next week's Vinho Verde Wine Experience.Friday, June 1, 12 p.m.- Sunday, July 15, 11:59 p.m.Head down to Green-Wood Cemetery for an unexpected treat: a tasting of craft cider brewed with apples grown on the fashionable burial site's grounds. Cider-makers Joy Doumis and Jeremy Hammond will be on hand to explain how the project came to be and pour samples of the result.Sunday, June 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.Get a breath of fresh air, and a stomach full of comfort food, at Hudson Terrace's Sunday rooftop brunch party. Make a reservation to enjoy a $40 prix fixe menu, featuring cinnamon french toast, chicken and waffles, mac and cheese and more, alongside bottomless mimosas or bottle service. Four DJs will be in the house to keep the party going until dark.Sunday, June 3, 2-10 p.m.