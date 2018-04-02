FOOD & DRINK

FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars set to give away lunch combos on Monday

EMBED </>More Videos

Little Caesars giving away free pizza after UMBC's historic win. (KTRK)

When you take a trip to Little Caesars on Monday, you can thank University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on April 2.

The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.


----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodpizzafree foodsportsmarch madnessNCAAcollege basketball
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Mets fans: Citi Field steps up food game for 2018 season
Making matzo with Manischewitz: A behind the scenes look
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Biggest Chick-fil-A ever opens in NYC
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
Snow accumulates, creates dangerous driving conditions
Firefighters search for boy who fell in drainage pipe
Snow falls ahead of NY Yankees home opener
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
First day for new NYC Schools chancellor
SUV cliff crash that killed family may have been intentional act
Data breach hits Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord & Taylor stores
Cosby jury being picked amid anti-sexual misconduct movement
Show More
Police: Men follow woman into apartment, stab her
2 NYPD officers help deliver Easter baby on Upper East Side
Camera catches bear waking from hibernation
More News
Top Video
Celebrate Easter with gigantic Peeps milkshake
Ready for an off-road adventure in a new Jeep?
AccuWeather Alert: Springtime snow
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video