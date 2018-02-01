FOOD & DRINK

'Frisson Espresso' Brings Coffee & Tea To The East Village

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee and tea and more has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Frisson Espresso, the new arrival is located at 36 3rd Ave. (between E. 9th St. & E. 10th St.) in East Village.

This is the second outpost for the cafe, which has another location on 47th in Hell's Kitchen. It features single-origin coffee beans from Guatemala and an 80-20 blend of espresso from Brazil and Ethiopia, according to a statement from the business.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of popular coffee drink mainstays like lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos and lattes.

There's a selection of pastries on offer, too, such as croissants, apple cardamom danishes, scones and more. (You can check out the menu from the Hell's Kitchen location to get an idea of what's on offer here.)

Frisson Espresso has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp.

Will B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 28th, said: "Very glad we drifted this way! Most important: the coffee is good--medium roast with a nice flavor profile."

And Elsa L. said: "Great latte and friendly baristas. If you love coffee, you must try this place. #BroadwayRunsOnFrisson and soon the East Village will too."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Frisson Espresso is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-7pm, and Sunday from 9am-5pm.
