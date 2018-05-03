FOOD & DRINK

From rice rolls to beef noodle soup: 3 new spots to score Taiwanese eats in New York City

Photo: Eric S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great Taiwanese meal in New York City? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Taiwanese food.

Fantasy Riceroll


9 Bay 22nd St. (between 86th Street and Benson Avenue), Bath Beach
Photo: Teresa c./Yelp

Fantasy Riceroll is a Taiwanese spot that offers juice, smoothies and acai bowls. Head over to Bath Beach to try the eel rice roll, spicy chicken purple rice wrap and its signature seaweed-wrapped purple rice rolls.

With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 20 reviews, Fantasy Riceroll has been getting positive attention.

Yelper Helen G. wrote, "I generally never leave reviews, but was impressed by this place. To start off, the pricing is great... I got the original Acai bowl, Aloha bowl and spicy chicken purple rice wrap. Everything was so good and you can tell all the ingredients are fresh and healthy. I'm really looking forward to coming back and trying their pitaya bowl."

Joey W. noted, "This place took me by surprise. Everything is freshly made to order and nothing is left to sit out. First time having purple rice on a roll. It has better texture then regular sushi. Would definitely come again."

Fantasy Riceroll is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. from Monday-Friday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday.

Ho Foods


110 E Seventh St. (between Avenue A & 1st Ave.), East Village
Photo: MICHAEL Y./Yelp

Ho Foods is a Taiwanese spot that offers the homey Taiwanese staple: "red cooked" beef noodle soup. This dish includes 24-hour bone and marrow broth, grass-fed beef shanks and the choice of thick or wide noodles.

Ho Foods currently holds 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp, indicating a positive reception.

Yelper Angela T. wrote, "I waited outside in the blistering cold for this and boy was it worth it! The beef was good and so was the soup, but the truly impressive part of the dish was the noodles! The texture was amazing! At the table, they offer pickled mustard greens which were also amazing. This was truly a satisfying meal!"

Jean L. noted, "Extremely friendly and professional service complemented by the ambience and great food. Don't expect to be here to chat, however. The space only fits 10 seats. That being said, if you're looking for a bowl of good old comfort food, that's what you'll find."

Ho Foods is open from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Zai Lai: Homestyle Taiwanese


1000 S. Eighth Ave., Hell's Kitchen
Photo: ZAI LAI: HOMESTYLE TAIWANESE/Yelp

Zai Lai: Homestyle Taiwanese is a Taiwanese breakfast and brunch spot debuting in Hell's Kitchen. Look forward to home-style classics like five spice pork rice bowl, oyster omelet and Chef's Lion's Head meatballs.

With 3.5 stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp, Zai Lai: Homestyle Taiwanese is still finding its place in the neighborhood.

Yelper Kevin C., who was one of the first users to visit Zai Lai: Homestyle Taiwanese on April 20, wrote, "I love this place in Columbus Circle's Turnstyle. You really can't go wrong with anything from their rice bowl selection. This is a legit Taiwanese joint in Columbus Circle. Everything tastes home-cooked here which is the allure for me. The recipes originate from an authentic place, but are presented in a more modern way. Do yourself a favor and check them out."

Yelper Evan O. wrote, "This is no-frills home-style Taiwanese food. There are some strong criticisms brought forth by other reviewers, but I challenge them all to find a better bowl of beef noodle soup prepared inside a NYC subway station. I think this place does really well for itself given the locale, but it's also pretty solid Taiwanese food overall."

Zai Lai: Homestyle Taiwanese is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
