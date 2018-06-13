From takeout to fine dining: 8 new spots to score Korean eats in New York City

The Bari
417 Lafayette St., NoHo
Photo: The Bari./Yelp
The Bari is a Korean and Japanese spot serving sushi and more in NoHo. With a name that means "bowl," The Bari is serving up bowls of kimchi udon, uni (sea urchin) bibimbap and kimchi pork fried rice along with entrees like Chilean sea bass with gochujang.
It's also open for lunch and offers weekend brunch with bottomless drinks.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out 15 reviews, The Bari has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Rina Y., who reviewed the eatery on May 9, wrote, "There were a couple of serving mishaps (which earned us a free dish so I didn't mind), which is pretty common for a new restaurant, but, other than that, this place has a lot of potential."
Yelper Mandy X. wrote, "This is Asian fusion I can get behind. Bari isn't going to have any trouble filling the seats once word gets out."
The Bari is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Friday, 11:30 a.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Gogi Grill - Chelsea
599 Sixth Ave., Chelsea
Photo: Linda C./Yelp
Gogi Grill - Chelsea is a fast-food take on Korean and Asian fusion. Diners choose their style of meal, from bowl, burrito, salad or tacos, and then customize the dish with a starch and protein, followed by toppings and sauce.
Protein choices include beef short rib, pork belly and bulgogi. Starches include rice or sweet potato vermicelli.
With a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp, Gogi Grill - Chelsea has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Marina N. wrote, "Absolutely delicious! I ordered the noodle bowl with tofu, onions, spinach, carrots, bean sprouts and katsu sauce. There was so much food, I know this is going to last me for at least three lunches."
Yelper Dominek T. wrote, "This is my newest obsession for lunch while at work. It is affordable, consistent and taste great."
Gogi Grill - Chelsea is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
MIGHTY Bowl
1109 Lexington Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: Mighty Bowl./Yelp
Another quick option for Asian fusion is MIGHTY Bowl. Here you can build your own bowl (base, protein, vegetable, topping, sauce) or choose from "classics," all named after cities or dishes from around the Pacific Rim, from the Saigon to the poke.
With a five-star Yelp rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp, MIGHTY Bowl is off to a strong start.
Yelper Khadija R., who was one of the first users to visit the eatery on May 3, wrote, "I appreciate that the food was piping hot, as opposed to that weird lukewarm temp you get from steam table served food. The portion size is large and I had to force myself to finish, it was that good."
Yelper Hoymay P. wrote, "Big bowls and yummy. Right next to the Subway exit."
MIGHTY Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
K-Town BBQ
2 West 32nd St., Midtown
Photo: K K./Yelp
More in the sit-down vein, K-Town BBQ offers Korean barbecue the traditional way -- meats and veggies prepared at your table. For your meat, expect marinated kalbi, bulgogi and sliced pork belly, or intestines and tripe available for those who prefer sweetbreads.
Sides include classics like the Korean seafood pancake and japchae. For drinks, look for draft and bottled beers, as well as Korean liquors like soju.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, K-Town BBQ has been getting positive attention.
K K. noted, "I actually had low expectations with so many Korean barbecue places to try around the area. But this small restaurant has got the authentic Korean barbecue ambiance."
Yelper David K. wrote, "Had a great time coming here and really loved the chill atmosphere. Service was very attentive and helped us with everything we needed."
K-Town BBQ is open from 5 p.m.-1 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Duke Eatery
300 Park Ave., Midtown
Photo: Andrea L./Yelp
Duke Eatery, at 300 Park Ave. (between 49th and 50th streets), is a cafe serving a wide variety of cuisines, including Korean barbecue, bibimbap, and tofu soup. The Midtown newcomer -- which has another outpost, called Cafe Duke on 51st Street in the Theater District -- also offers sushi, ramen and poke.
Look for a variety of healthy drink options, too, like Harmless Harvest coconut water, a variety of green smoothies and fresh-squeezed juices.
Yelp users are generally positive about Duke Eatery, which currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Yelper Molly Z. wrote, "Super clean. Sparkling clean. Very efficient team. Tons of options. A much-needed and welcome addition to the area. Did I mention it is clean?"
Yelper Nina C. wrote, "A new go-to lunch spot in Midtown! Woohoo! I've been here three times and each time the food did not disappoint."
Duke Eatery is open 24 hours a day.
88 Kimbap
88 Elizabeth St., Chinatown
Photo: Harris L./Yelp
88 Kimbap specializes in Korean-style sushi, known as kimbap. What's that? Generally, instead of raw fish, kimbap is stuffed with ingredients like bulgogi (spicy beef) and fish cake. 88 Kimbap offers these in a miniature form for $1.25 each.
88 Kimbap's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 50 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Jeenie Y. noted, "Ahhh this place is so cute and great! Definitely for the on-the-go meal or snack."
Yelper Mickey C. wrote, "Small kimbap the size of fingers. You get to try 12-plus different flavors. My favorite is the bulgogi and the sweet anchovies."
88 Kimbap is open from 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Bonchon
267 W. 23rd St., Chelsea
Photo: Linda C./Yelp
Bonchon is a worldwide chain specializing in Korean fried chicken, as well as Korean- and Asian-inspired fusion dishes like tacos, buns, and sides.
Look for the signature fried chicken drenched with a choice of spicy or soy garlic sauce. Other options include bulgogi Korean tacos, bimbap and Japanese-style fried octopus dumplings.
Happy hours (4-6 p.m.) and lunch specials (11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.) are available Monday-Friday.
With a three-star rating out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the newcomer is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Katie S., who reviewed Bonchon on June 6, wrote, "I love it. I had some fries, and my coworker got bibimbap sauce to dip it in. That sauce is amazing."
Jerrius J. noted, "The wings are great -- the thrice-fried crispiness that gives you a crunch when you bite it is delectable. But, eight wings for $14? Come on!"
Bonchon is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon-11 p.m. on Sunday.
Soogil
108 E. Fourth St., East Village
Photo: Jixuan Q./Yelp
Soogil is a Korean and French spot in the East Village from chef Soogil Lim, formerly executive chef at Hanjan and sous chef at Daniel. Expect to see a menu evenly divided between salads, seafood and meat-based dishes like organic spicy chicken and soy-braised short ribs.
Rounding things out are desserts like Korean-style rice stick with seven grain powder and vanilla bean gelato and passion fruit tart with pomelo and basil.
Soogil's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 46 reviews indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Jieun L., who reviewed the restaurant on June 6, wrote, "Soogil is an awesome experience and a great Korean spot in the East Village. It's small plates so be prepared to order a lot more than you think."
Jana S. noted, "Lovely and charming place, friendly staff, not too noisy. The staff was really helpful, the service was good and fast. The place isn't too crowded, that we were even able to talk. The wine and cocktails have been tasty and the food was really yummy."
Soogil is open from 6-10:30 p.m. on Monday, 6-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 5:30-10 p.m. on Sunday.