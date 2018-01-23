Game On: 3 New Sports Bars In New York

Stax NYC
1485 2nd Ave., Upper East Side
Photo: Benjie F./Yelp
Stax NYC opened earlier this month in the space that previously housed Brother Jimmy's. It offers plenty of televisions inside and bar eats for both individuals and groups.
On the menu, diners can expect to find burgers, sliders, sandwiches, and salads. Sides include the "everything" fries as well as Brussels sprouts.
Shareable plates include the gallon nachos, topped with the house cheese sauce, black beans, guacamole and your choice of braised beef or pulled chicken; the russet potato tower, which includes white queso, Applewood smoked bacon
and green onions; and the sweet and spicy glazed wings with hoisin and Fresno jam.
Yelp users are still warming up to Stax NYC, which currently holds three stars on the site.
Yelper Jonathan H., who was one of the first users to visit Stax NYC on January 12th, wrote: "Just what the neighborhood needed!
The Upper East Side has gotten a little pretentious over the past couple years, since Brother Jimmy's left and places like Pony Bar and The Smith opened...Stax seems to be looking to get back to the root of why we go out: a great space and social interaction."
Eric T. noted: "The crowd and ambience provides a nice respite from any pretension found on the UES. Maria, our waitress, was incredibly attentive and helpful in making recommendations on what food to try. The meatball slides, wings, and ribs were all incredibly tasty."
Bar263nyc
203 East 26th St. (between Broadway Aly & 3rd Ave.), Kips Bay
Photo: Bar263nyc/Yelp
Bar263nyc recently debuted in Kip's Bay with "top-of-the-line" wines and liquors, including a range of whiskeys and beers. Sports fans will also appreciate the big-screen televisions in this intimate speakeasy.
While the bar doesn't offer food, it does allow customers to bring their own or have it delivered.
With a current Yelp rating of five stars, users have warmed to the new spot.
Yelper Renoodl M., who was one of the first users to visit Bar263nyc on January 20th, wrote: "Beer; basketball on both screens; 90's hip hop; pristinely clean bathroom. What are you doing on a Saturday?"
MARISA P. noted: "Great bar, great staff, and really cool ambiance. Awesome spot to catch a game with a more mature crowd, considering the neighborhood. Really happy this spot opened!"
Bar263nyc is open Wednesday-Monday from 4pm-2am. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Vote For Pedro Tequila & Tacos
231 E. 53rd St. (between 3rd Ave & 2nd Ave.), Turtle Bay
Photo: Vote For Pedro/Yelp
Inspired by the character in Napoleon Dynamite, Vote For Pedro Tequila & Tacos is a Mexican taqueria owned by restaurateur Anthony Monticello (Pino Wine Bar, Redemption Grill).
The spot has several televisions for sports fans, along with a drink menu that focuses on tequilas, Mexican beers, and cocktails--including the classic margarita. Diners can also expect a range of tacos, burritos, and salads, as well as snacks that feature a queso fundido mac n' cheese with a Dorito's crust.
Vote For Pedro Tequila & Tacos currently holds four stars on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Irene C., who was one of the first users to visit Vote For Pedro Tequila & Tacos, said: "Great little neighborhood spot that just opened. Nice change from the old Italian place that used to be there. Staff was friendly and margaritas were tasty. Atmosphere was cool, not over-the-top."
And N.K. wrote: "Stumbled upon this hole in the wall on my way home and could not be happier that the neighborhood has an actual taqueria style Mexican spot - finally!!! Originally from California, finding good Mexican food in the city has been hard so will def he back to try more items on the menu."
Vote For Pedro Tequila & Tacos is open daily from 11:30am-midnight.