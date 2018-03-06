FOOD & DRINK

Get Coffee & Tea At Greenwich Village's New 'Debutea'

Photo: Yuan Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot, offering coffee and bubble tea, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called Debutea, the new arrival is located at 217 Thompson St. (between 3rd St. & Bleecker St.) in Greenwich Village.

This is the first U.S. location for the Taiwanese-style tea company, which specializes in salty, whipped cream cheese-topped teas. The business has over one hundred outposts throughout China as well, according to AM New York.

On the menu, expect to see cheese tea variations like "Miss Jasmine" with jasmine green tea, the "Golden Phoenix" with dark-roasted oolong tea, and a matcha green tea cheese latte.

There's a selection of fruit teas on offer as well, like oolong with house-made pineapple jam and jasmine green tea with strawberries. Look for a variety of signature coffee drinks, too, like "El Ramo," made with a Colombian roast and chocolate cream, and the "Brooklyn Blend" with milk chocolate, toffee and dried fruit.

With a five-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp so far, Debutea seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Guana Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 22nd, said: "Wow, this place is so amazing. They are the first tea store I see in New York use all organic fruit for just a simple drink. They make a simple drink with the best quality and best service."

Yelper Priyanka R. added: "The owners/hosts were really pleasant and the cheese teas were outstanding! The are very welcoming to their customers. Must try, guys. The subtle flavor of cheese and the aromatic tea tinge sure was something I never could have imagined."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Debutea is open daily from 11am-10pm.
