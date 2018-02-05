FOOD & DRINK

Get Coffee, Smoothies And Poke At Chelsea's New 'Momentea'

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, tea and poke has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Chelsea, called Momentea, is located at 64 7th Ave. (between 15th St. & 14th St.).

This new spot features bubble tea, juices, Hawaiian-inspired poke, salads and more.

On the menu, expect to see a variety of teas mixed with fresh fruits, with the option to add toppings like tapioca pearls and jellies.

For poke bowls and sushi burritos, there's a build-your-own meal concept where customers can start by choosing from a base like rice or mixed greens. Next, add proteins like tuna or salmon, then top the bowl off with items like seaweed salad, kimchi, edamame, cucumbers or cherry tomatoes.

Momentea has four reviews on Yelp, which gives it a 4.5-star rating thus far.

Duojiao M., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on January 11th, said: "Best fresh fruits tea in NYC--definitely should give a try. Also, the poke bowls couldn't be more fresh!"

Chengyu L. added, "Awesome tuna poke! Also I love their rainbow latte. Definitely a place I will come back for lunch."

Head on over to check it out: Momentea is open weekdays from 7am-10pm, and weekends from 8am-10pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News