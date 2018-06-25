FOOD & DRINK

Get ice cream, bubble tea and more at new Snow & Cream in Bensonhurst

Photo: Snow & Cream/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score ice cream, poke, and bubble tea has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Bensonhurst, called Snow & Cream, is located at 2037 86th St.

Located in the same storefront as PokeBowl Station, this shop offers house-special flavors like Moroccan mint, jasmine and Early Grey lavender; and bubble tea flavors like bubble milk, honey green, pudding milk, taro bubble and Thai iced tea. Bubble waffles and rolled ice cream are also available.

With a four-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp so far, the new arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

"Get their shaved ice cream!" wrote Yelper Kevin Z. "I got the Mr. Green tea and it was delicious! It comes with matcha shaved ice, strawberries, mochi, red bean and condensed milk! Everything really comes together really well!"

Yelper Flora L. added, "This is literally one of my favorite places to go. You can get dinner and dessert here. It's an all-in-one package deal."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself. Snow & Cream is open from 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 11:30 a.m.-12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
