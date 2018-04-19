Go team: NYC's best sports bars for the NBA & NHL playoffs

1. Judge Roy Bean Public House
Photo: Judge Roy Bean Public House/Yelp
Topping the list is Judge Roy Bean Public House. Located at 38 W. 56th St. (between 5th and 6th avenues) in Midtown, the pub is the highest-rated sports bar in New York City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 503 reviews on Yelp. Fans can catch the game via the televisions scattered around the space and enjoy hearty Irish fare.
2. The Three Monkeys
Photo: Jonas E./Yelp
Next up is Midtown's The Three Monkeys, situated at 236 W. 54th St. (between Broadway and 8th Ave.). With four stars out of 860 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar and beer garden has proven to be a local favorite. The Three Monkeys boasts 10 televisions -- "with all the sports packages" -- and 36 beers on tap for fans, the pub writes on its website.
3. District Tap House
Photo: District Tap House/Yelp
Located near Penn Station and Times Square, Midtown's District Tap House at 246 W. 38th St. (between 7th and 8th avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar four stars out of 667 reviews. Fans can catch a game from one of the 19 television screens, enjoy elevated tavern fare from chef Harrison Mosher, or drink one of the craft brews available -- there are more than 50 on tap.
4. The Lowery Bar & Kitchen
Photo: The Lowery Bar & Kitchen/Yelp
Queens also makes an appearance on this list with The Lowery Bar & Kitchen, a New American spot in Sunnyside. The much-loved go-to at 43-02 43rd Ave. boasts 4.5 stars out of 159 Yelp reviews. For big sports events, like the Super Bowl, the Lowery offers food and drink specials. Customers can also opt for the restaurant's modern take on classic American fare, with burgers, flatbread and fries on the menu.
5. Dram Shop
Photo: Alyssa A./Yelp
Park Slope's Dram Shop may be New York's only bar where you can play shuffleboard -- or pool, if you prefer -- while catching your favorite game, which has earned the spot four stars out of 521 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar, which offers burgers and more, at 339 9th St. (between 5th and 6th avenues). "Great place to grab food and watch a game," says Yelper Natasha D.
6. Jimmy's Corner
Photo: Jacob P./Yelp
Last but not least, there's the legendary Jimmy's Corner, a Midtown institution with four stars out of 515 reviews. Located at 140 W. 44th St. (between Broadway and 7th Ave.), the bar is owned by Jimmy Glenn, a boxer who also trained Muhammad Ali, according to the New York Times. Film fans will also recognize the spot from the ending of "Raging Bull," which was filmed here.