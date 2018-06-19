Grab a slice or full pie at new Centro Pizza on Upper East Side

A new spot to score thin-crust pizza and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. Called Centro Pizza, the fresh arrival is located at 1469 Second Ave. on the Upper East Side.
You'll find pizza classics like the Margherita, Hawaiian and meat lover alongside the vegetarian topped with broccoli, tomatoes, mushrooms and more; spinach and artichoke with cream sauce; and a pie with vodka sauce, mozzarella and basil.
Round out your meal with a dessert like the Italian cheesecake, cannoli or tiramisu.
Open early for lunchgoers and late for night owls looking for a slice, Centro Pizza also has a complete menu of appetizers (garlic bread, wings), salads (Caesar to Caprese), pasta and sandwiches.
The fresh addition has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.
Diane Y., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 28, said, "I had the plain slice to test the waters and it was just the way I like it: thin and crispy. I also have to give kudos to Centro for the awesome selection. They even have a chicken Caesar salad slice, which is on my to-try list for next time."
And Jenny L. said, "Great place to get a slice or three in the middle of the night when you're hungry. It sure hit the spot and it was delicious as well. Great and friendly service."
Centro Pizza's business hours are Sunday-Wednesday from 10 a.m.-2 a.m., Thursday from 10 a.m.-3 a.m., and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 a.m.
