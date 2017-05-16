NEW YORK, New York (WABC) --When you're eating chicken and waffles, you typically envision eating the meal with a plate and utensils.
Chick'nCone, however, makes their chicken and waffles 'portable' and 'fork-free' by stuffing fried chicken into waffle cones.
Located in the Gansevoort Market in downtown Manhattan, Chick'nCone has been a huge hit, especially among New Yorkers looking for a grab-and-go comfort food.
The fork-free chicken and waffles are slathered in a sauce of your choice: Kick'n Ranch, Yella BBQ, Cinna-Maple, Buffalo Blue or Traditional BBQ.
Founders Jonathan Almanzar and Josh Lanier are also committed to their product being environmentally friendly, eliminating the use of plastic forks to enable the customer to eat everything that is served (besides the paper).
For dessert, the options include Blueberry Pie and Apple Pie, with cones filled with pie filling and topped with whipped cream.
Watch the video above to jump-start those taste buds!