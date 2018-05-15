FOOD & DRINK

Greedi Vegan brings 'plant-based fare with a soul food flair' to Crown Heights

Photo: Latisha D./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry for healthy, satisfying vegan food? A new spot in Brooklyn has you covered. The new addition to Crown Heights, called Greedi Vegan, is located at 1031 Bergen St., and also offers takeout and catering.

On the menu are vegan versions of traditional American comfort food, with a particular focus on the flavors of Southern cooking. For instance, the Greedi Soul Bowl includes brown jasmine rice, plant-based fried chicken, kale and sweet potatoes.

During weekend brunch, diners can try the corn grits with vegan beef hash and gravy, or the gluten-free pancakes with coconut cream and berries. (You can check out the full menu here.)

It's still early days for the fledgling business--it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

"I'm a greedy vegan so I definitely fit in!" said Rasool B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 5, said, "If you're hungry for plant-based fare with a soul food flair, Greedi Vegan is not just a place to go, but a description of who it aims to please! "

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Greedi Vegan is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
