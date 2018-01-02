TIMES SQUARE, New York --A restaurant run by television star and celebrity chef Guy Fieri in the heart of New York City's Times Square has shut its doors for good.
The restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, served its last public meal Saturday. Restaurant officials held a private dinner event on New Year's Eve for its last night of operation.
The restaurant opened in 2012, where it was greeted with a no-star review from The New York Times' restaurant critic.
Fieri said in a statement that he was proud of the restaurant serving millions of patrons for over five years, and did not give a reason for its closure.
Reaction on social media has been interesting:
Sad to see @GuyFieri's Times Square restaurant is closing. No place in NYC has been nicer to my kids than American Kitchen has the past few years.— Patrick Riccards (@Eduflack) December 30, 2017
When I found out Guy Fieri’s Times Square restaurant was closing I instantly knew I had to get there, have a fine dining experience, and steal a menu for historical purposes. pic.twitter.com/0SSA0q4aQp— Brooks Wheelan (@brookswheelan) December 29, 2017
@GuyFieri Times Square restaurant is closing down #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/0XANL0xcDq— Chuck Matto (@CTrain707) December 29, 2017
The world has been without Guy Fieri's Time Square restaurant for two days. Let that sink in.— Jamie (@Jmw3iss) January 2, 2018
The restaurant was part of the Blue Stein Group, a New York collection of restaurants that includes the Heartland Brewery chain.