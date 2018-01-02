FOOD & DRINK

Guy Fieri's restaurant in Times Square closes for good

Guy Fieri poses for a portrait, on Monday, Dec. 9, 2013 in New York. (Photo by Dan Hallman/Invision/AP)

TIMES SQUARE, New York --
A restaurant run by television star and celebrity chef Guy Fieri in the heart of New York City's Times Square has shut its doors for good.

The restaurant, Guy's American Kitchen & Bar, served its last public meal Saturday. Restaurant officials held a private dinner event on New Year's Eve for its last night of operation.

The restaurant opened in 2012, where it was greeted with a no-star review from The New York Times' restaurant critic.

This Dec. 9, 2013, photo shows Food Network star Guy Fieri speaking with AP Food Editor J.M. Hirsch, right, as a plate of General Tso's pork shank is displayed at his restaurant.


Fieri said in a statement that he was proud of the restaurant serving millions of patrons for over five years, and did not give a reason for its closure.

Reaction on social media has been interesting:

The restaurant was part of the Blue Stein Group, a New York collection of restaurants that includes the Heartland Brewery chain.
Related Topics:
foodrestaurantsrestaurantguy fiericelebrity chefTimes SquareManhattanNew York City
