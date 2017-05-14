FOOD & DRINK

Harlem EatUp! festival to celebrate Harlem's food, culture, and art

Eyewitness News
HARLEM (WABC) --
The food festival Harlem EatUp! brings together some of the best chefs and restaurants, as well as art and music from the historic community.

Taking place May 15 - 21, 2017, Harlem EatUp! is a celebration of Harlem's rich culture, art and rapidly growing culinary scene.

The four-day festival will take place throughout the neighborhood, with events that include a kick off with a Billie Holiday tribute performance at the Apollo featuring The Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Dine Ins at some of Harlem's restaurants featuring guest chefs, and a two-day outdoor Grand Tasting at Morningside Park, one of the neighborhood's most celebrated parks.

Among the many restaurants to be featured this year include: BLVD Bistro, Chaiwali, Harlem Shake, Vinateria LoLo's Seafood Shack, Melba's, Minton's, Red Rooster, Tastings Social presents Mountain Bird, and more.

For more information, visit:
http://www.nycgo.com/events/harlem-eat-up-2017

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/third-annual-harlem-eatup-festival-tickets-32560071049?aff=erelexpmlt
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
