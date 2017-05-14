Harlem EatUp! festival to celebrate Harlem's food, culture, and art

The food festival Harlem EatUp! brings together some of the best chefs and restaurants, as well as art and music from the historic community.Taking place May 15 - 21, 2017, Harlem EatUp! is a celebration of Harlem's rich culture, art and rapidly growing culinary scene.The four-day festival will take place throughout the neighborhood, with events that include a kick off with a Billie Holiday tribute performance at the Apollo featuring The Alvin Ailey Dance Company, Dine Ins at some of Harlem's restaurants featuring guest chefs, and a two-day outdoor Grand Tasting at Morningside Park, one of the neighborhood's most celebrated parks.Among the many restaurants to be featured this year include: BLVD Bistro, Chaiwali, Harlem Shake, Vinateria LoLo's Seafood Shack, Melba's, Minton's, Red Rooster, Tastings Social presents Mountain Bird, and more.For more information, visit: