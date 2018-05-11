Hen Penny brings fresh Southern fare to the Big Apple

Looking to chow down on some Southern fare in Manhattan? A new spot has you covered. Called Hen Penny, the newcomer is located at 1695 Broadway (between 53rd and 54th streets) in Midtown.
In the words of Yelper Luis B., "Fried chicken spots in NYC are a dime a dozen." With its famous chicken sandwiches, buckets and meal deals, this joint does not disappoint.
Menu offerings include a Nashville hot chicken sandwich with "Rooster" hot sauce; the Hen Penny Classic consisting of fresh Southern fried chicken breast and pickles; and several chicken piece selections -- ranging from wings to an entire quarter. Round your meal out with classic sides such as fried pickles, whipped potatoes or steamed green beans.
Room for dessert? Try the funnel fried Twinkies or waffle sticks with cinnamon sugar for a post-meal indulgence. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.
Luis B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, said, "I ordered the chicken tenders and although the crispy batter was falling apart, I have to say that the chicken here is very tasty. Crunchy goodness with a bunch of sauces to choose from! I tried the honey hot sauce, honey mustard and the avocado ranch. Yum! I am definitely going back for some sandwiches!"
"The best fried chicken sandwich in the city," stated Shawna V. "The Nashville Lux comes with hot sauce, pickles & slaw. Absolutely delish! Fries are incredible too."
Head on over to check it out: Hen Penny is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 7-1 a.m. on Friday, 9-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
foodHoodlineNew York City