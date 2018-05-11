FOOD & DRINK

Hen Penny brings fresh Southern fare to the Big Apple

Photo: Hen Penny - NYC/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Southern fare in Manhattan? A new spot has you covered. Called Hen Penny, the newcomer is located at 1695 Broadway (between 53rd and 54th streets) in Midtown.

In the words of Yelper Luis B., "Fried chicken spots in NYC are a dime a dozen." With its famous chicken sandwiches, buckets and meal deals, this joint does not disappoint.

Menu offerings include a Nashville hot chicken sandwich with "Rooster" hot sauce; the Hen Penny Classic consisting of fresh Southern fried chicken breast and pickles; and several chicken piece selections -- ranging from wings to an entire quarter. Round your meal out with classic sides such as fried pickles, whipped potatoes or steamed green beans.

Room for dessert? Try the funnel fried Twinkies or waffle sticks with cinnamon sugar for a post-meal indulgence. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a four-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has made a promising start.

Luis B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 3, said, "I ordered the chicken tenders and although the crispy batter was falling apart, I have to say that the chicken here is very tasty. Crunchy goodness with a bunch of sauces to choose from! I tried the honey hot sauce, honey mustard and the avocado ranch. Yum! I am definitely going back for some sandwiches!"

"The best fried chicken sandwich in the city," stated Shawna V. "The Nashville Lux comes with hot sauce, pickles & slaw. Absolutely delish! Fries are incredible too."

Head on over to check it out: Hen Penny is open from 7 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday, 7-1 a.m. on Friday, 9-1 a.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-midnight on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
New boutique tea room Bào Tea House now open in Greenwich Village
Dainty delicacies: 4 new spots to cop a cupcake in New York
New Kips Bay restaurant offers Indian-style Chinese fare with a side of family history
Here are 3 of SoHo's newest restaurants
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family pulled from apartment fire in Queens, 2 critical
1 person seriously injured in Elmhurst house fire
LI woman accused of attempting to kill her newborn
Woman accused of sending 65,000 texts after 1 date
Victims recall fear when car crashed into Chelsea deli
Man found fatally shot outside Staten Island bar
New Jersey teacher asks 6th-graders if they have HIV
Man accused of sex abuse, luring teen with dog-walking app
Show More
Woman leaves cable TV worker stranded in air after dispute
Fast-moving fire tears through Bronx apartment building
Suspect in brutal Queens attack confessed, police say
Dog takes last breaths in owner's arms after coyote attack
Police called on black student sleeping in her dorm at Yale
More News