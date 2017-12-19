  • LIVE VIDEO House debates, votes on tax reform bill
FOOD & DRINK

Here Are America's 50 Favorite Donut Shops: How Does New York City Compare?

By Hoodline
With plentiful donut options across America's cities and towns, it's not hard to find a quality treat near you. But when was the last time you had a truly mind-blowing donut?

As it turns out, The Big Apple is definitely pulling its weight, with three of the country's best donut emporiums. The highest-ranking spot, at #2, is Doughnut Plant, a Grand Street staple since 1994, that has an impressive 4.5- star average with 2,805 reviews.

What makes Doughnut Plant special? Its traditional donut styles are one thing, but its specialty menu items like filled square donuts and cake-donuts-of-the-day likely contribute to its popularity.

Next on the list at #9, you'll find Dough. It's not the only place in the country specializing in creative flavors, like its popular Hibiscus, Lemon Poppy and Passion Fruit donuts, but the Brooklyn eatery has carved out a space for itself in our top 10, with a 4.5- star average with 1,504 reviews.

Rounding out New York City's top donut locations, the old-school creations of Brooklyn's Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop put it at #20 nationwide. With a 4.5- star average with 1,006 reviews, Peter Pan's is a favorite stop for locals and tourists alike.

Want to know where to score the sweetest, fluffiest donuts the country has to offer? Here's the rundown of the 50 American donut shops to knock off your bucket list:
  1. Cafe Du Monde (New Orleans)
  2. Doughnut Plant (New York)
  3. The Donut Man (Glendora)
  4. Gourdough's (Austin)
  5. The Donuttery (Huntington Beach)
  6. Bob's Donut & Pastry Shop (San Francisco)
  7. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee (Costa Mesa)
  8. Leonard's Bakery (Honolulu)
  9. Dough (Brooklyn)
  10. SK Donuts & Croissant (Los Angeles)
  11. BJ Cinnamon (Folsom)
  12. Round Rock Donuts (Round Rock)
  13. Stan's Donut Shop (Santa Clara)
  14. Seaside Bakery (Newport Beach)
  15. Pip's Original Doughnuts (Portland)
  16. Cake Among Us ((Rancho Cucamonga))
  17. Peters' Bakery (San Jose)
  18. Peterson's Donut Corner (Escondido)
  19. District Donuts Sliders Brew (New Orleans)
  20. Peter Pan Donut & Pastry Shop (Brooklyn)
  21. Daddy's Donuts (Kenmore)
  22. Country Donuts (Crystal Lake)
  23. Mojo Donuts (Pembroke Pines)
  24. Beiler's Bakery (Philadelphia)
  25. Do-Rite Donuts (Chicago)
  26. Daily Dozen Doughnuts (Seattle)
  27. VG Donuts & Bakery (Cardiff)
  28. Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee (Richmond)
  29. Blue Star Donuts (Portland)
  30. Donut King (Minneola)
  31. Donnie's Donuts (Ormond Beach)
  32. Donut Bar (San Diego)
  33. Dahlia Bakery (Seattle)
  34. Karma Kolache (Houston)
  35. Trish's Mini Donuts (San Francisco)
  36. Might-O Donuts (Seattle)
  37. Ronald's Donuts (Las Vegas)
  38. Do-Rite Donuts & Chicken (Chicago)
  39. DK's Donuts of Orange (Orange)
  40. California Donuts (Los Angeles)
  41. The Salty Donut (Miami)
  42. Kettle Glazed Doughnuts (Los Angeles)
  43. The Holy Donut (Portland)
  44. Rolling Pin Donuts (San Bruno)
  45. Dynamo Donut & Coffee (San Francisco)
  46. Rise Biscuits & Donuts (Durham)
  47. Rose Donuts (San Diego)
  48. DK's Donuts & Bakery (Santa Monica)
  49. Hypnotic Donuts (Dallas)
  50. Randy's Donuts (Inglewood)
