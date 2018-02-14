Here Are Koreatown's 6 Newest Businesses To Open

Itaewon
28 W. 32nd St. (between Broadway & 5th Ave.)
PHOTO: SUKHWAN S./YELP
Named for a neighborhood in Seoul known for its nightclubs, Itaewon recently opened its doors in Koreatown.
Part bar, part nightclub, Itaewon often hosts DJ nights and events. To keep the party going, the spot also offers Korean fusion eats and soju cocktails.
Itaewon currently holds four stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Suzie Y., who reviewed Itaewon on December 2nd, wrote: "Great service and bar food! I like the space. Been here on few occasions now. They have a bar area and tables as well. Good place to chill with friends."
Cliff H. noted: "Nice bar to kill some time while waiting for a table at nearby restaurants in Koreatown. Has the frenzied atmosphere of the energy of the young people who enjoy Koreatown on a Friday night."
Kosette
35 W. 32nd St. (between Broadway & 5th Ave.)
Photo: Paul P./Yelp
Kosette takes over the former TonyMoly space inside Koryo Books. The new shop offers Korean beauty products, including makeup and skincare, from several different brands.
Look for an extensive inventory of sheet masks, BB and CC creams, lotions and more. And for fans of TonyMoly, Kosette continues to carry the brand.
Kosette's current Yelp rating of five stars out of one review indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Michelle A., who reviewed Kosette on January 12th, wrote: "My favorite K-beauty store in Ktown. They have a variety of companies, so it's a lot more to shop from than Nature Republic and the Face Shop. They carry Dr. Jart, Neogen, TonyMoly, Too Cool For School...all the good brands! Love this place--they always add cute little samples and gifts with purchases too."
Kosette is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-8pm.
Henry At Life Hotel
19 W. 31st St. (between 5th Ave. & Broadway.)
Photo: Henry at Life Hotel/Yelp
Located inside the Life Hotel, the former headquarters for Life magazine, Henry bills itself as the "quintessential neighborhood bistro." The spot takes its name from Henry R. Luce, the legendary founder of the Time Life empire.
The restaurant also marks the return of restaurateur Stephen Hanson, who founded the BR Guest restaurant group responsible for establishments like Fiamma, Dos Caminos and Ruby Foo's, the New York Post reported.
At Henry at Life Hotel, chef Michael Vignola offers a menu of affordable, accessible modern American fare. Look for the foie gras slider with Concord grape and pickled apple in a brioche bun; the cavatelli pasta with squid, shrimp, fennel and sauce nero; and tri-color cauliflower and grapefruit with banyuls vinaigrette. (You can see the full menu here.)
It also offers an extensive libations list, with beer, wine and signature cocktails. (You can see the drinks menu here.)
The restaurant currently serves breakfast and dinner; lunch service will start on February 19th.
Yelp users are excited about Henry at Life Hotel, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Yelper Romy S., who reviewed Henry at Life Hotel on December 12th, wrote: "The dining room and bar are so beautiful. My friend and I stayed there for three hours chatting the night away. This is great for dates and a romantic evening too! The food and drinks were exceptional. The staff gave us everything we needed, with a smile."
And Beth H. wrote: "Deliciousness in a sophisticated, intimate new spot! The restaurant is in the beautiful lobby of the hotel, however, and I quickly forgot I was even dining in a hotel."
Henry at Life Hotel is open daily from 7am-10am, Wednesday-Saturday from 5pm-11pm, and Sunday-Tuesday from 5pm-10pm.
Gibson And Luce
19 W. 31st St. (between Broadway & 5th Ave.)
Photo: Gibson and Luce/Yelp
Henry Luce lends his name again to the Life Hotel's cocktail bar, Gibson and Luce, along with illustrator and Life magazine editor Charles Dana Gibson.
According to the hotel's website, the space that is now Gibson and Luce was "rumored to have once been a speakeasy for magazine staffers during Prohibition."
Gibson and Luce offers a wide-ranging list of cocktails, beers, wines and liquors, including whiskey and cognac. There's also a small selection of bar snacks. (You can see the full list here.)
Yelp users are generally positive about Gibson and Luce, which currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on the site.
Yelper Laura O., who reviewed Gibson and Luce on January 29th, wrote: "The drinks here aren't quite at the level of the city's best bars (Pegu Club, Dead Rabbit, Death & Co, etc.). But not every cocktail bar has to be totally revolutionary to be enjoyable."
And Rachael B. wrote: "Loved snacks and drinks at Gibson and Luce this week. The bartenders were very knowledgeable and was able to help me navigate their fun and innovative cocktail list."
Gibson and Luce is open daily from 5:30pm-1am.
Pelicana Chicken
11 W. 32nd St. (between Broadway & 5th Ave.)
Photo: Rebekah C./Yelp
First established in South Korea in 1982, Pelicana Chicken specializes in Korean fried chicken. The popular Korean chain has more than 3000 locations around the world, including in Australia, China and Mongolia. Now, it has landed in Manhattan, inside the Food Gallery 32 food court.
Pelicana offers fried chicken in flavors like the original, garlic and white snowing cheese. Customers can also pick between boneless, wings or a whole chicken in the flavors they want.
There are also sides like truffle fries, fried calamari and yellow snowing cheese fries.
For drinks, look for the frozen ice cream beer (lemon, mango or grapefruit), soju mojito cocktails and more.
Yelp users are generally positive about Pelicana Chicken, which currently holds four stars out of 44 reviews on the site.
Yelper Gabriel P. said: "Their fried chicken bone in chicken is soooooo good that I had it three times in the last week alone. It is crispy, tender, fresh, flavorful and everything else you would expect from a top-notch chicken spot."
And Diane K. wrote: "Cheese snowing powder sauces are surprisingly good. Adding cheese to fried chicken is not a typical thing, but it's impressive. "
Pelicana Chicken is open daily from 11am-11pm.
K-town Bbq
2 West 32nd St. (between Broadway & 5th Ave.)
Photo: K-Town BBQ/Yelp
K-Town BBQ is a new Korean barbecue spot, where diners can select raw marinated meats and fresh vegetables, then cook them at their table.
For meats, look for the marinated kalbi, bulgogi and sliced pork belly. Beef and pork combination platters are also available. There are also intestines and tripe available for those who prefer sweetbreads.
Sides include classics like the Korean seafood pancake and japchae, sweet potato glass noodles.
For drinks, look for draft and bottled beers, as well as Korean liquors like soju and makgeoli.
Yelp users are excited about K-Town BBQ, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of two reviews on the site.
Yea Rin H. said: "Highly recommend the non-marinated and marinated kalbi! Everything was delicious. The service was quick and friendly."
Js P. noted: "A nice surprise to find this new place after learning that other restaurants had a 40 minute wait. You sit at round tables with the grill in the middle. The cuts of meat are delicious (kalbi and pork). You are treated to a hot mussel soup (almost like Korean clam soup), and a few side dishes."
K-Town BBQ is open Friday and Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sunday-Thursday from 5pm-1am.