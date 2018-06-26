FOOD & DRINK

High Line Hotel garden unveils its latest cocktail bar: The Golden Hour pop-up

Photo: Ruggy J./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Golden Hour is a new pop-up cocktail bar at the boutique High Line Hotel. Located at 180 10th Ave. in Chelsea, it's from the same team as the James Beard award-winning Maison Premiere and Sauvage in Brooklyn.

The garden patio setting and striped umbrellas set the mood for tropical drinks like the Blue Kapalua (rum, Curacao, Uccelli liqueur) and the Toucan Do It (tequila, mango, cinnamon). The food menu leans toward seafood, with oysters sourced from across the Atlantic and Pacific coasts, along with ceviche, shrimp cocktail and a lobster roll. Catch it this summer before it's gone.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new cocktail bar is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Franny A. added, "The super sumptuous front of the High Line Hotel beckons. My server knew his wines and everything on the menu is summer driven including the wines and seafood. Sadly there's no bar seating, merely tables up against a ledge."

And Patrick B. said, "Very nice setting and the drinks are solid. I got the frozen Negroni, which was very good. I'm docking stars for a very average burger."

Interested? Stop by to check it out. The Golden Hour is open from noon-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineNew York City
FOOD & DRINK
Almond Breeze milk recalled in 29 states, including NY, NJ, CT
Crush your cravings with a cold cone from these 3 New York City newcomers to the ice cream scene
New cocktail bar Stay Gold dawns in Kips Bay
New American spot Kleinberg's brings burgers and more to Bedford
Savor the flavors of the Caribbean at these 4 New York City newcomers
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Suspect charged in murder of co-worker at LI gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
Video shows woman flee attempted rape in Queens
More News