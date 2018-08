'Hong Kong Station' Brings Cantonese Classics To Midtown

A new Cantonese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Midtown, called Hong Kong Station , is located at 157 W. 47th St. (between 7th Ave. & Avenue of the Americas).This newcomer--which previously had two other locations that are now closed--specializes in Hong Kong-style fare. It features a variety of noodle and rice dishes, casseroles, dumplings and more.On the extensive menu, expect to see items like chicken, pork or beef lo mein, jumbo shrimp with walnuts in a mayonnaise sauce and spicy eggplant with garlic sauce. There's a lunch special featuring dim sum and barbecue pork buns as well.Hong Kong Station has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.Ken H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "This is a brand new place and it is awesome that you got the authentic HK flavor in the heart of Times Square. The place just opened, so it's like a hidden treasure right now."Yelper Bryan M. added : "This place is amazing, the food is very authentic and it's a beautiful modern location. We had the steam shrimp dumplings, soy bean ones and the delicious barbecue pork buns. All of them were great."Hong Kong Station is now open at 157 W 47th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.