'Hong Kong Station' Brings Cantonese Classics To Midtown

A new Cantonese spot has opened for business in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Midtown, called Hong Kong Station, is located at 157 W. 47th St. (between 7th Ave. & Avenue of the Americas).
This newcomer--which previously had two other locations that are now closed--specializes in Hong Kong-style fare. It features a variety of noodle and rice dishes, casseroles, dumplings and more.
On the extensive menu, expect to see items like chicken, pork or beef lo mein, jumbo shrimp with walnuts in a mayonnaise sauce and spicy eggplant with garlic sauce. There's a lunch special featuring dim sum and barbecue pork buns as well.
Hong Kong Station has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Ken H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 7th, said: "This is a brand new place and it is awesome that you got the authentic HK flavor in the heart of Times Square. The place just opened, so it's like a hidden treasure right now."
Yelper Bryan M. added: "This place is amazing, the food is very authentic and it's a beautiful modern location. We had the steam shrimp dumplings, soy bean ones and the delicious barbecue pork buns. All of them were great."
Hong Kong Station is now open at 157 W 47th St., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood.
