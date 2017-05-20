As the weather heats up, grilling season is getting underway, which is perfect timing for National Burger Month.Chef Eric Levine of Morris Tap and Grill, and Paragon Tap and Table in New Jersey joined Eyewitness News on Saturday morning to share his grilling expertise.Some grilling tips Levine shared include:-- Make sure you use a steel grill brush to clean your grill.-- Never push down on your burger patties while grilling them.-- Don't overcook your burgers.Levine is the author of a new book "Burgers, Bowls, Jars: Season by Season."He previously authored "Small Bites, Big Flavor: Simple, Savory, And Sophisticated Recipes for Entertaining."For more information, visit: