FOOD & DRINK

Dunkin' Donuts rolls out new Donut Fries nationwide

EMBED </>More Videos

These fried sticks are putting a sweet spin on the classic french fry. (Credit: Dunkin' Donuts)

NEW YORK --
Do you like donuts? Do you like french fries? Well, then Dunkin' Donuts' newest menu item may be right for you!

Dunkin' launched their Donut Fries - yes, Donut Fries - nationwide on July 2 after small-batch testing in Boston, MA, and Providence, RI.

The fried sticks put a sweet spin on the classic french fry.

Is it a potato? No, Donut Fries are a "buttery croissant style donut" which are fried and then coated in brown sugar.

And $2 will get you a batch of five.

The first 100 people through the door at five different locations in NYC will be offered free Donut Fries on Friday:

-101 W 23rd Street, New York, NY
-240 W 40th Street, New York, NY
-818 6th Ave, New York, NY
-544 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
-2b W 14th Street, New York, NY

The company has also launched a Brown Sugar Cold Brew, Chocolate Coconutty Donut and Shark Bite Donut.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddunkin' donutsdonutsfoodu.s. & worldNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Krispy Kreme to buy Insomnia Cookies
Taiyaki NYC brings its fish-shaped cones to Williamsburg
City Beer now pouring in Murray Hill
3 new places to savor falafel in New York City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIRR derailment causes cancellations for Monday commute
Mets' Syndergaard placed on DL after contracting hand, foot and mouth disease
Man firing into Toronto cafes shoots 14 people, killing 1
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson Station
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Uber suspends driver who live-streamed passengers
Show More
Woman found dead, stuffed into closet of home in Brooklyn
Ritz Crackers recalls certain products due to salmonella concerns
Police identify suspect in LA Trader Joe's hostage situation
Inspector warned Missouri duck boat company of design flaws
Police arrest prisoner who escaped in Manhattan
More News