The Cheesecake Factory is in the holiday spirit.On Wednesday, you can get a free slice of the company's namesake dessert, thanks to its "Day of 10,000 Slices" offer.To take advantage of this one-day-only deal, you must place a delivery order through the on-demand food delivery service DoorDash and enter the special code "10000SLICES" at checkout.The company says there's no minimum order amount required, but itonly one complimentary slice per household - so there'll likely be some sharing.