Hungry for salads? These 3 New York City newcomers have you covered

Tender Greens
900 Broadway, Flatiron
Photo: Sara L./Yelp
First up is Tender Greens, a New American spot in the space that formerly housed Craftbar. The California-based chain serves up entrees, soups and salads in what it calls a "fine-casual" setting.
Emphasizing sustainability and local sourcing, each Tender Greens is helmed by an executive chef. In New York, it's Peter Balistreri, who offers up a daily special, in addition to the usual menu of salads, sandwiches and soups.
A selection of plates are also available and include a protein (free-range chicken, marinated steak and herb-brushed tuna, among others), salad greens and a side ranging from rustic chicken soup to California sprouted rice.
The new Tender Greens is also serving beer from Brooklyn Brewery along with wine, housemade teas and La Colombe coffee.
Yelp users are generally positive about Tender Greens, which currently holds four stars from 83 reviews on the site.
Yelper Demi H., who reviewed Tender Greens on May 29, wrote, "LOVE LOVE LOVE. Such a perfect spot for a fast, casual and tasty lunch. Menu is healthy and extensive."
Yelper Jess P. wrote, "My new favorite spot! If you're an office drone on a variation of the grass-fed protein plus veggies variety, you'll love it too."
Tender Greens is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Salad Box
44 Park Place, Tribeca
PHOTO: SALAD BOX/YELP
As the name suggests, Salad Box is all about salads, with 11 options like the Athena (a Greek salad), the Alaska with smoked salmon and the Caesar. And, yes, they come in a box.
Looking for a protein-rich option? The You + Proteins is made with warm grains, greens, halloumi cheese, bacon, boiled egg, chickpeas, kidney beans, almonds and a mix of seeds.
The Tribeca outpost of this Romanian chain also has a wide selection of soups, juices and healthy desserts.
With a four-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp, Salad Box has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Sam H., who reviewed Salad Box on May 24, wrote, "Super fast and friendly service with incredibly delicious food. This is definitely going to be a regular salad spot for me."
Alexa S. noted, "The inside is very trendy/clean and kind of reminds me of sweetgreen. I decided to make my own salad with grains. It's really delicious and better than I expected!"
Salad Box is open from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
minigrow
1407 Broadway, Midtown
Photo: minigrow/Yelp
Finally, we have minigrow, the younger sibling to Philly-based fast-casual chain honeygrow. The new eatery's menu invites visitors to create noodle or salad bowl combinations that include seasonal vegetables, greens, dressings and a variety of proteins.
Minigrow currently holds four stars out of 47 reviews on Yelp, indicating an enthusiastic response from customers.
Yelper Ben S., who reviewed the new eatery on May 19, wrote, "As an Asian-style bowl-concept dining option, minigrow does an excellent job of providing a variety of protein, base and topping options that are authentic and all taste great."
Bowie N. noted, "I love this place because they don't charge for every topping and most of my favorites fall into that category! This is great for lunch in terms of price and quality considering this area."
Minigrow is open from 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on weekends.