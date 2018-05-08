Hungry for tacos? These 3 new NYC spots have you covered

Flats Fix
14 E. 23rd St. (between Sixth and Madison avenues), Flatiron District
PHOTO: rob p./YELP
Flats Fix is a bar, offering tacos and more, located next to the famous Coffee Shop at Union Square.
Look forward to five types of tacos, including seared wild-caught fish, pulled smoked chicken and classic carnitas. Flats Fix also offers burritos, tortas, salads and the traditional sides.
Flats Fix currently holds 4.5-stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Bree C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 23, said: "Ordered the three tacos and a quesadilla. Our favorite tacos were the carnitas and duck ... the duck was so tender and juicy. We also had a short rib quesadilla that was incredible. Can't wait to stop by this place again."
Yelper Charlie N. added: "Great service, fun environment and great happy hour deals in an awesome part of town. And the guac is delicious, as are the margaritas. Highly recommend!"
Flats Fix is open from 11:30-1 a.m. on Monday and Sunday, 11:30-2 a.m. on Tuesday, 11:30-3 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, and 11:30-4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Jane's Eatery
215-05 Northern Blvd., Unit 2, Bayside
Photo: William K./Yelp
Over in Bayside, Jane's Eatery is a traditional American burger joint offering tacos, wings and housemade desserts.
Diners can expect to find taco creations such as shrimp with mango relish, lime mayo and cilantro, as well as breaded white fish with cilantro and pineapple cabbage slaw.
Yelp users are excited about Jane's Eatery, which currently holds 4.5-stars out of 22 reviews on the site.
"I ate at Jane's Eatery twice in one week. That never happens with me, and it shows how much I loved the food here," wrote Yelper Rashid M., who reviewed Jane's Eatery on April 25. "The shrimp was cooked perfectly, and it combined with the mango salsa and the taco to create one of the best shrimp tacos I ever had."
"We ordered the Cali burger and carnitas tacos. Both were delicious!" William K. said. "The burger was juicy and the breaded avocado was scrumptious. The tacos were generously filled and the pork bits were crunchy."
Jane's Eatery is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
Harlem Taco & Bowl Company
2288 Frederick Douglass Blvd., Harlem
PHOTO: Harlem Taco & Bowl Company/YELP
Harlem Taco & Bowl Company slings tacos and bowls filled with meat and veggies featuring Latin American and Asian flavors.
On the eclectic menu, you'll find diverse options like the Miss Piggy, with pork, orange ginger, Asian slaw, ponzu sauce and sesame seeds; and the Crowd Pleaser, with chicken, pico de gallo, queso fresco, spicy mayo, pickle onions and avocado sauce. There are also options for vegetarians and spice lovers, or you can design your own filling.
Yelp users are excited about Harlem Taco & Bowl Company, which currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Mardory V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot in March, said: "The ingredients are fresh, the flavors are delicious and range in spice level, and the service is prompt. Great addition to the area, and I bet you'll be jealous once you try it."
"I ordered 'The Basic Taco' and a side of chips and guacamole for delivery," said Atlanta N., "and it came quicker than the estimated time! The sauce on the tacos was delicious."
Harlem Taco & Bowl Company is open from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.