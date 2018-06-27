Hungry for vegan eats? These 5 NYC newcomers have you covered

Capybara Organic Cafe
853 Wyckoff Ave., Ridgewood
Photo: david t./Yelp
Capybara Organic Cafe is a plant-based eatery offering fresh and creative vegan cuisine in the form of sausages, smoothies, tacos, burgers and more. Backyard seating and beer is also on offer, perfect for the summer months ahead.
Capybara Organic Cafe has just one five-star review on Yelp so far.
Yelper David T., who reviewed the cafe on June 9, wrote, "The food is very good and the vegan burger is delicious. The staff is super nice and try very hard to make sure their guests are happy."
Capybara Organic Cafe is open from 8 a.m.-11 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-11 p.m. on weekends.
American Vegan
612 Vanderbilt Ave., Prospect Heights
Photo: Vivianne R./Yelp
American Vegan is a health-focused eatery featuring the plant-based Beyond Burger, as well as juice, smoothies and more.
With over 20 grams of protein, the Beyond Burger is a healthy alternative to its meaty counterpart, while also safe for those sensitive to GMO, soy or gluten.
American Vegan is off to a strong start, with a five-star Yelp rating.
Yelper Vivianne R., who reviewed it on June 7, wrote, "This is probably the most plant-based restaurant I've been to in this neighborhood. There's a lot of luxury spots nearby, that definitely cater to traditional European, meat-heavy cuisine, but this one takes a huge sidestep to integrate into the community a fully healthy, nutritious, flavorful, plant-based cuisine."
American Vegan is now open at 612 Vanderbilt Ave., so stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Its hours are 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m.-11 p.m. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.
Greedi Vegan
1031 Bergen St., Crown Heights
Photo: Latisha D./Yelp
Brooklyn's Greedi Vegan serves up vegan takes on classic American comfort food. Takeout and catering are also available.
On the menu, expect to see offerings like the Greedi Soul Bowl -- a dish consisting of brown jasmine rice, plant-based fried chicken, kale and sweet potatoes. Or try the meatless sliders topped with mixed greens, Campari tomatoes, pickled jalapeno and choice of vegan cheese.
During weekend brunch, diners can try the tofu scramble with avocado toast, or corn grits with cheese kale and caramelized onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Greedi Vegan currently holds five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
"I'm a greedy vegan so I definitely fit in!" said Rasool B., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 5, said, "If you're hungry for plant-based fare with a soul food flair, Greedi Vegan is not just a place to go, but a description of who it aims to please! "
And Dwayne M. noted, "Everything about this place was excellent. The staff was spot on and friendly. From the moment we walked in, we were greeted with a smile and a menu."
Greedi Vegan is open from noon-8 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-9 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Arata
67 Second Ave., East Village
Photo: Charlotte M./Yelp
Arata is a vegan and Japanese spot spearheaded by chef Scott Winegard, the restaurant says on its site. The eatery -- which means "fresh and new" in Japanese -- offers plant-based dishes in the form of ramen, small plates, desserts and more.
Popular favorites include steamed bun florentine with yuzu cashew hollandaise, ginger turmeric odon and sesame cheesecake.
The restaurant comes courtesy of Matthew Kenney Cuisine, a California-based company with eateries around the world, including Double Zero and Bar Verde in New York.
Arata's current rating of four stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp indicates a warm reception from diners.
Yelper Charlotte Z., who reviewed the restaurant on June 25, wrote, "Amazing. Every single detail. ... Matthew Kenney's Arata has amazed me from an execution standpoint and elevated the standard of Japanese precision and excellence by finely combing the chemistry that is mandatory of the vegan craftsmanship into the menu."
"I love how creative this plant-based chain is -- now it's the Japanese version," said Yelper Kay W. "The place is beautiful, next to Double Zero. It serves vegan ramen and plates to share."
Arata is open from 5 p.m.-midnight on Monday and Friday, 5-11 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, noon-4 p.m. and 5 p.m.-midnight on Saturday, and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Chick Shop
805 Third Ave., Midtown East
Photo: The Chick Shop/Yelp
The Chick Shop is a vegan and gluten-free spot, offering a modern take on classic Middle Eastern street food.
On the menu, expect to find fresh, locally sourced cuisine with vegan options like crispy falafel with fresh herbs, spices and chickpeas; hummus; Israeli chopped salad; a vegan soup of the day and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
Yelpers are excited about The Chick Shop, which currently holds five stars out of eight reviews on the site.
Yelper Carson L. wrote, "Great fresh falafel! The food is made with a fresh pita bread, and I had it spicy. The vegetables are crisp in the falafel with a great flavor."
And Wilson C. shared, "I had the perfectly crafted classic falafel sandwich and I definitely plan on being a regular customer."
The Chick Shop is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekdays. (It's closed on weekends.)